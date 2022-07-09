FC Cincinnati vs New York Red Bulls Prediction and Betting Tips | 9th July | MLS 2022

New York Red Bulls are back in action with another MLS fixture this weekend as they take on FC Cincinnati at the TQL Stadium on Saturday. Both teams have been impressive this season and will want to win this game.

FC Cincinnati vs New York Red Bulls Preview

FC Cincinnati are currently in fifth place in the MLS Eastern Conference standings and have been fairly impressive this year. The home side played out a 2-2 draw against New England Revolution last week and will need to take it up a notch in this match.

New York Red Bulls, on the other hand, are at the top of the league table at the moment and have been exceptional this season. The Red Bulls edged Sporting Kansas City by a 1-0 margin in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this weekend.

FC Cincinnati vs New York Red Bulls Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

New York Red Bulls have a good record against FC Cincinnati and have won five of the eight matches played between the two teams, as opposed to FC Cincinnati's two victories.

New York Red Bulls scored twice in the last 10 minutes to defeat Atlanta United last week - it was the first time in nearly nine years that the Red Bulls came back from a deficit after the 80th minute.

With Serge Ngoma scoring the winning goal against Atlanta United, New York Red Bulls became the first team in the MLS to field three goalscoring players younger than 17 years of age.

FC Cincinnati's 1-1 draw against Philadelphia Union last week represented their 11th consecutive game with at least one goal scored - a club record.

Brandon Vazquez has scored 14 goals for FC Cincinnati in the MLS - two more than any other player in the club's history.

FC Cincinnati vs New York Red Bulls Prediction

New York Red Bulls have exceeded expectations in the MLS this season and are in impressive form at the moment. The Red Bulls have built a formidable squad this season and have a point to prove this weekend.

FC Cincinnati have improved in recent weeks and will need to be at their best in this match. New York Red Bulls are the better team at the moment, however, and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: FC Cincinnati 2-3 New York Red Bulls

FC Cincinnati vs New York Red Bulls Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - New York Red Bulls

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: New York Red Bulls to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Brenner to score - Yes

