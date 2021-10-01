FC Cincinnati vs New York Red Bulls prediction, preview, team news and more | MLS 2021

The MLS is back in action with another set of fixtures this weekend as New York Red Bulls take on FC Cincinnati on Saturday. Both teams have struggled this season and will want to win this game.

New York Red Bulls are in 11th place in the MLS Eastern Conference standings at the moment and have not been at their best this year. The Red Bulls held Philadelphia Union to a 1-1 draw in their previous game and have a point to prove in this match.

FC Cincinnati, on the other hand, are rooted to the bottom of the league table at the moment and have endured a difficult campaign. The home side suffered a 3-2 defeat against Toronto FC last week and will need to bounce back in this fixture.

FC Cincinnati vs New York Red Bulls Head-to-Head

New York Red Bulls have a good record against FC Cincinnati and have won four out of seven matches played between the two teams. FC Cincinnati have managed two victories against the Red Bulls and will need to cut the deficit on Saturday.

The previous meeting between the two teams took place last month and ended in a 0-0 stalemate. Both teams squandered chances on the day and will need to be more clinical this weekend.

FC Cincinnati form guide in MLS 2021: L-L-L-L-W

New York Red Bulls form guide in MLS 2021: D-W-D-W-L

FC Cincinnati vs New York Red Bulls Team News

FC Cincinnati need to win this game

FC Cincinnati

Joseph Claude-Gyau is carrying a knock at the moment and might not feature in this game. Maikel van der Werff is also injured and has been ruled out of this fixture.

Injured: Maikel van der Werff

Doubtful: Joseph-Claude Gyau

Unavailable: None

New York Red Bulls have a strong squad

New York Red Bulls

Aaron Long and Cristian Casseres Junior are yet to recover from their injuries and have been ruled out of the game this week. Andrew Gutman and Sean Nealis have recovered from their knocks and will be available for selection.

Injured: Aaron Long, Cristian Casseres Junior

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

FC Cincinnati vs New York Red Bulls Predicted XI

FC Cincinnati Predicted XI (4-4-2): Przemyslaw Tyton; Edgar Castillo, Gustavo Vallecilla, Geoff Cameron, Nick Hagglund; Haris Medunjanin, Yuya Kubo, Florian Valot, Alvaro Barreal; Luciano Acosta, Brenner

New York Red Bulls Predicted XI (4-2-2-2): Carlos Miguel; Andrew Gutman, Thomas Edwards, Sean Nealis, Andres Reyes; John Tolkin, Sean Davis; Wikelman Carmona, Caden Clark; Patryk Klimala, Fabio

FC Cincinnati vs New York Red Bulls Prediction

New York Red Bulls have flattered to deceive this season and have several issues to solve in the coming weeks. The Red Bulls have failed to win nine of their last 12 matches and will need to step up this week.

FC Cincinnati will have to emerge from a period of turmoil in the coming weeks and will need to make a statement of intent in this fixture. New York Red Bulls are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: FC Cincinnati 1-2 New York Red Bulls

Edited by Aditya Hosangadi