FC Cincinnati vs Orlando City FC Prediction and Betting Tips - 24th June 2022

The MLS returns to the fold with another round of matches this week as Orlando City lock horns with FC Cincinnati in an important clash at the TQL Stadium on Friday.

FC Cincinnati vs Orlando City FC Preview

FC Cincinnati are currently in eighth place in the MLS Eastern Conference standings and have not been at their best so far this season. The hosts held Philadelphia Union to an admirable 1-1 draw in their previous game and will need to take it up a notch this week.

Orlando City, on the other hand, are in fourth place in the league table at the moment and have been fairly impressive this year. The away side edged Houston Dynamo to an important 2-1 victory last week and will be confident ahead of this fixture.

FC Cincinnati vs Orlando City FC Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Orlando City have a good record against FC Cincinnati and have won three of the six matches played between the two teams, as opposed to FC Cincinnati's one victory.

Orlando City were unbeaten in their first five MLS matches against FC Cincinnati and will need to bounce back from their first-ever defeat against the home side.

FC Cincinnati have managed 20 points from their first 15 games this season and have already equalled their points tally from their 34 games last season.

Brandon Vazquez scored his eighth goal for FC Cincinnati last week and has equalled Brenner's single-season record for the club.

FC Cincinnati's 1-1 draw against Philadelphia Union last week represented their eighth consecutive game with at least one goal scored - a club record.

Brandon Vazquez has scored 14 goals for FC Cincinnati in the MLS - two more than any other player in the club's history.

FC Cincinnati vs Orlando City FC Prediction

FC Cincinnati have shown tremendous improvement over the past year and are in impressive form going into this game. The hosts have built a formidable squad and will need to work hard to win this game.

Orlando City can pack a punch on their day and will be intent on securing a top-seven finish this year. Both teams are on an even footing at the moment and could share the spoils this week.

Prediction: FC Cincinnati 2-2 Orlando City

FC Cincinnati vs Orlando City FC Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Game to score over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Orlando City to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Brandon Vazquez to score - Yes

