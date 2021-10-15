FC Cincinnati vs Orlando City prediction, preview, team news and more | MLS 2021

The MLS returns to the fold with another set of fixtures this weekend as Orlando City take on FC Cincinnati on Saturday. The two teams find themselves at opposite ends of the table at the moment and will be intent on winning this fixture.

Orlando City are in fourth place in the MLS Eastern Conference standings and have been impressive this season. The away side edged DC United to a 2-1 victory earlier this month and will want a similar result from this match.

FC Cincinnati, on the other hand, are rooted to the bottom of the league table and have endured a difficult campaign. The hosts suffered a 2-1 defeat against Philadelphia Union in their previous game and will need to bounce back this weekend.

FC Cincinnati vs Orlando City Head-to-Head

Orlando City have an impressive record against FC Cincinnati and have won two out of four matches played between the two teams. FC Cincinnati have never managed a victory against Orlando City and will want to create history this weekend.

The previous meeting between the two teams took place in August this year and ended in a 1-1 draw. Both teams missed chances on the day and will need to be more clinical on Saturday.

FC Cincinnati form guide in MLS 2021: L-L-L-L-L

Orlando City form guide in MLS 2021: W-D-L-L-L

FC Cincinnati vs Orlando City Team News

FC Cincinnati need to win this game

FC Cincinnati

Joseph Claude-Gyau is carrying a knock at the moment and might not feature in this game. Maikel van der Werff is also injured and has been ruled out of this fixture.

Injured: Maikel van der Werff

Doubtful: Joseph-Claude Gyau

Suspended: Edgar Castillo

Orlando City have a strong squad

Orlando City

Joey Dezart and Alexandre Pato are injured at the moment and have been ruled out of this match. Oriol Rosell is also struggling with his fitness and might not feature in this game.

Injured: Joey Dezart, Alexandre Pato

Doubtful: Oriol Rosell

Suspended: None

FC Cincinnati vs Orlando City Predicted XI

FC Cincinnati Predicted XI (4-4-2): Przemyslaw Tyton; Zico Bailey, Gustavo Vallecilla, Geoff Cameron, Ronald Matarrita; Haris Medunjanin, Yuya Kubo, Isaac Atanga, Alvaro Barreal; Luciano Acosta, Brenner

Orlando City Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Pedro Gallese; Ruan, Rodrigo Schlegel, Kyle Smith, Joao Moutinho; Andres Perea, Junior Urso; Nani, Tesho Akindele, Benji Michel; Daryl Dike

FC Cincinnati vs Orlando City Prediction

Orlando City managed to end their slump against DC United and have a point to prove in this match. The likes of Nani and Daryl Dike can be impressive on their day and will need to step up this weekend.

Also Read

FC Cincinnati are winless in their last 23 matches and have several issues to solve ahead of this game. Orlando City are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this match.

Prediction: FC Cincinnati 1-3 Orlando City

Edited by Aditya Hosangadi