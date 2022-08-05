FC Cincinnati vs Philadelphia Union Prediction and Betting Tips | 6th August 2022

The MLS returns to the fold with another round of fixtures this weekend as FC Cincinnati take on an impressive Philadelphia Union side at the TQL Stadium on Saturday.

FC Cincinnati vs Philadelphia Union Preview

FC Cincinnati are currently in ninth place in the MLS Eastern Conference standings and have been inconsistent so far this season. The home side played out an entertaining 4-4 draw against Inter Miami last week and will need to step up to the plate in this match.

Philadelphia Union, on the other hand, are at the top of the league table at the moment and have been exceptional this year. The Union thrashed Houston Dynamo by a 6-0 margin in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this weekend.

FC Cincinnati vs Philadelphia Union Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Philadelphia Union have an excellent record against FC Cincinnati and have won five out of the seven matches played between the two teams, with the other two games ending in draws.

The previous game between these two teams took place in June this year and ended in a 1-1 draw, with FC Cincinnati securing only their second point against Philadelphia Union.

FC Cincinnati's 4-4 draw against Inter Miami witnessed them become only the third team in MLS history to concede four goals in two separate matches in a single year.

Philadelphia Union secured their fifth consecutive MLS victory with their 6-0 thrashing of Houston Dynamo and equalled the club record they set earlier this year.

FC Cincinnati have played out draws in seven of their last nine matches in the MLS - only three teams have secured eight draws in 10 games in the history of the competition.

Philadelphia Union have conceded only 15 goals this season - the lowest tally of goals conceded after 23 games in MLS history.

FC Cincinnati vs Philadelphia Union Prediction

Philadelphia Union have been in exceptional form this season and are the early favourites to win the league title. The Union have impressive players in their ranks and will be intent on proving their mettle this weekend.

FC Cincinnati @fccincinnati A leader, a teammate, a fair competitor. We had some of the guys share their favorite memories of Haris. A leader, a teammate, a fair competitor. We had some of the guys share their favorite memories of Haris. https://t.co/J7WGB49E13

FC Cincinnati can pack a punch on their day but have been plagued by inconsistency so far this season. Philadelphia Union are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: FC Cincinnati 0-3 Philadelphia Union

2 for 1 New Player Bonus at Barstool

FC Cincinnati vs Philadelphia Union Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Philadelphia Union

Tip 2: Game to score over 2.5 goals - Yes

PhilaUnion @PhilaUnion Fun in the Sun



The front office had their first annual Field Day yesterday!



Congrats to the light blue team on the W!



#DOOP Fun in the SunThe front office had their first annual Field Day yesterday!Congrats to the light blue team on the W! ☀️ Fun in the SunThe front office had their first annual Field Day yesterday!Congrats to the light blue team on the W!#DOOP https://t.co/qg0fzMMKOj

Tip 3: Philadelphia Union to keep a clean sheet - Yes

Tip 4: Daniel Gazdag to score - Yes

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far