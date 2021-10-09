FC Cincinnati vs Philadelphia Union prediction, preview, team news and more | MLS 2021

The MLS returns to the fold with another set of matches this weekend as FC Cincinnati take on Philadelphia Union on Saturday. The two teams have experienced contrasting fortunes this season and will want to win this game.

Philadelphia Union are in third place in the MLS Eastern Conference standings and have been excellent this season. The Union eased past Columbus Crew in their previous game and will be confident ahead of this fixture.

FC Cincinnati, on the other hand, are rooted to the bottom of the league table at the moment and have endured a miserable season. The home side suffered a 1-0 defeat against New York Red Bulls last week and will need to bounce back in this match.

FC Cincinnati vs Philadelphia Union Head-to-Head

Philadelphia Union have an excellent record against FC Cincinnati and have won three out of four matches played between the two teams. FC Cincinnati have never defeated the Union in an official match and will need to create history on Saturday.

The previous game between the two teams took place last month and ended in a 3-0 victory for Philadelphia Union. FC Cincinnati struggled on the day and will need to prove a point this weekend.

FC Cincinnati form guide in MLS 2021: L-L-L-L-L

Philadelphia Union form guide in MLS 2021: W-D-W-W-L

FC Cincinnati vs Philadelphia Union Team News

FC Cincinnati need to win this game

FC Cincinnati

Joseph Claude-Gyau is carrying a knock at the moment and might not feature in this game. Maikel van der Werff is also injured and has been ruled out of this fixture.

Injured: Maikel van der Werff

Doubtful: Joseph-Claude Gyau

Unavailable: None

Philadelphia Union have a point to prove

Philadelphia Union

Ilsinho and Cory Burke are injured at the moment and have been ruled out of the match this weekend. Philadelphia Union have five players away on international duty and will need to dig deep to win this game.

Injured: Ilsinho, Cory Burke

Suspended: Kai Wagner

Unavailable: Andre Blake, Olivier Mbaizo, Jamiro Monteiro, Jose Martinez, Daniel Gazdag

FC Cincinnati vs Philadelphia Union Predicted XI

FC Cincinnati Predicted XI (4-4-2): Przemyslaw Tyton; Edgar Castillo, Gustavo Vallecilla, Geoff Cameron, Ronald Matarrita; Haris Medunjanin, Yuya Kubo, Isaac Atanga, Alvaro Barreal; Luciano Acosta, Brenner

Philadelphia Union Predicted XI (4-4-2): Joe Bendik; Matt Real, Jack Elliott, Jakob Glesnes, Stuart Findlay; Quinn Sullivan, Alejandro Bedoya, Leon Flach, Anthony Fontana; Sergio Santos, Kacper Przybylko

FC Cincinnati vs Philadelphia Union Prediction

Philadelphia Union have been fairly impressive this season and have overcome their mid-season slump in recent weeks. The likes of Kacper Przybylko and Sergio Santos can be lethal on the day and will need to step up on Saturday.

FC Cincinnati are winless in their last 22 matches and have several issues to solve ahead of this game. Philadelphia Union are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this match.

Prediction: FC Cincinnati 1-3 Philadelphia Union

Edited by Aditya Hosangadi