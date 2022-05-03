FC Cincinnati vs Toronto FC Prediction and Betting Tips | 4 May 2022

FC Cincinnati and Toronto FC will square off against each other for the second time in less than a week at the TQL Stadium on Wednesday.

FC Cincinnati picked up an impressive 2-1 win over Toronto FC on the road last weekend. Ian Murphy and Luciano Acosta were on target for the Orange and Blue while Jesus Jimenez was able to pull one back for Toronto.

It was a much-needed win for Pat Noonan's side, who had only picked up four of a possible 12 points in their games in April despite scoring first in all of those four matches. Cincinnati are presently 11th in the MLS Eastern Conference standings with 10 points from nine matches.

They have drawn just one game and lost five and will be looking to climb back to a playoff spot as they attempt to do a league double over the Reds on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, Toronto FC have lost their last two matches. Prior to their 2-1 loss to Cincinnati, they fell 5-4 to 10-men New York City FC. They were unable to take the game to Cincinnati as well and Bob Bradley's men couldn't match their opponent's intensity for the majority of the game.

Toronto FC are yet to pick up a win on the road this season. They are presently eighth in the MLS Eastern Conference table with 11 points from nine matches.

FC Cincinnati vs Toronto FC Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Toronto FC have won four of the seven meetings between two sides. FC Cincinnati have won three and no meeting between the two sides have ended in a draw.

Toronto FC are yet to keep a clean sheet this season.

FC Cincinnati have won just one of their last five MLS matches.

Toronto FC haven't won a game away from home this season.

FC Cincinnati have won just one game at home this season.

FC Cincinnati vs Toronto FC Prediction

FC Cincinnati have been poor at home, while Toronto FC's away form has been woeful. Although Cincinnati was able to get the better of Toronto FC over the weekend, we expect Bob Bradley's men to bounce back and earn a win here.

Prediction: FC Cincinnati 1-2 Toronto FC

FC Cincinnati vs Toronto FC Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Toronto FC

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes

