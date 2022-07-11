FC Cincinnati vs Vancouver Whitecaps Prediction and Betting Tips | 13th July | MLS 2022

Vancouver Whitecaps are back with another MLS fixture this week as they take on FC Cincinnati at the TQL Stadium on Wednesday. Both teams have been inconsistent so far this season and have a point to prove in this fixture.

FC Cincinnati vs Vancouver Whitecaps Preview

Vancouver Whitecaps are currently in 10th place in the MLS Western Conference standings and have not been at their best this season. The Whitecaps slumped to a 3-1 defeat against Minnesota United in their previous game and will need to bounce back this weekend.

FC Cincinnati, on the other hand, are in seventh place in the Eastern Conference league table at the moment and have been fairly impressive in recent weeks. The home side played out a 1-1 draw against New York Red Bulls last week and will need to take it up a notch in this match.

FC Cincinnati vs Vancouver Whitecaps Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The only meeting between the two teams took place in 2019 and ended in a hard-fought 2-1 victory for Vancouver Whitecaps.

FC Cincinnati are unbeaten in their last five matches in the MLS and seem to have turned a corner over the past month.

FC Cincinnati have failed to find the back of the net in only one of their last nine home games so far this season and will look to be at their clinical best in this fixture.

Vancouver Whitecaps have suffered defeat in seven of their nine away matches in the MLS so far this season and have a point to prove this week.

Brandon Vazquez has scored nine goals for FC Cincinnati this season and has scored 15 goals in the MLS - three more than any other player in the club's history.

Lucas Cavallini and Tyler Blackett have received six yellow cards each this season - the most for their respective clubs.

FC Cincinnati vs Vancouver Whitecaps Prediction

FC Cincinnati are on an impressive run at the moment and will look to move up the league table this month. The home side has built a formidable squad and will look to make the most of the talent at its disposal.

Vancouver Whitecaps have shown flashes of their potential this season but will need to work hard to revive their flailing campaign. FC Cincinnati are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: FC Cincinnati 3-1 Vancouver Whitecaps

FC Cincinnati vs Vancouver Whitecaps Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - FC Cincinnati

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: FC Cincinnati to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Brendan Vazquez to score - Yes

