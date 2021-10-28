FC Dallas vs Austin FC prediction, preview, team news and more | MLS 2021-22

Two sides languishing at the bottom of the MLS standings in the Western Conference meet at Toyota Stadium on Saturday as Texas rivals Dallas and Austin lock horns.

While Austin are languishing at the foot of the table with only 28 points from 31 games, Dallas are hovering just a point and a position above them.

It's been a difficult campaign for both, with Dallas conceding the most goals in their conference (54), and Austin scoring the least (31).

The former also saw a managerial change last month, with Luchi Gonzalez given the boot following a disappointing set of results, although their fortunes have largely remained the same under interim coach Marco Ferruzzi.

The Hoops haven't won any of their six games under the Italian, losing four, but will be looking to finish the calendar year on a high and salvage some pride.

The Verde, on the other hand, continued to show signs of life with a second victory at the weekend in their last four games.

It was also a sweet one, as the side saw off their city rivals Houston Dynamo in a Texas derby.

Dallas vs Austin Head-To-Head

Dallas have won both their games against Austin this season, winning 2-0 at home before securing a thrilling 5-3 victory in Austin.

Dallas Form Guide (all competitions): L-D-L-D-L

Austin Form Guide (all competitions): L-W-L-L-W

Dallas vs Austin Team News

Dallas

The Hoops won't be able to count on Beni Redzic due to an ankle sprain, while Johnny Nelson has undergone back surgery.

Phelipe has a thigh issue, a similar problem to the one keeping Facundo Quignon doubtful for the clash.

Injured: Beni Redzic, Johnny Nelson, Phelipe.

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Austin

The Verde have a fair few injury concerns at the moment, with as many as five players out injured.

Ulises Segura and Aaron Schoenfeld are recovering from knocks to their knees, while Ben Sweat has an ACL issue.

Danny Hoesen and Matt Besler are out with hip and concussion problems respectively.

Injured: Ulises Segura, Aaron Schoenfeld, Danny Hoesen, Ben Sweat, Matt Besler

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Dallas vs Austin Predicted XI

Dallas (4-2-3-1): Jimmy Maurer; Justin Che, Matt Hedges, José Martínez, Ryan Hollingshead; Brandon Servania, Edwin Cerrillo; Jáder Obrian, Jesús Ferreira, Szabolcs Schön; Franco Jara.

Austin (4-2-3-1): Brad Stuver; Nick Lima, Julio Cascante, Jhohan Romaña, Hector Jiménez; Alexander Ring, Daniel Pereira; Cecilio Domínguez, Sebastián Driussi, Diego Fagúndez; Moussa Djitté.

Dallas vs Austin Prediction

Dallas have struggled at home lately, failing to win any of their last five games at Toyota Stadium and losing four times in the process.

Austin will be bolstered by the statistics and, having won against another Texan outfit last weekend, will be looking to secure another victory here. We expect Austin to win by a narrow margin.

Prediction: Dallas 1-2 Austin

