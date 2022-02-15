FC Dallas vs Chicago Fire prediction, preview, team news and more | MLS pre-season friendly 2022

The MLS pre-season friendlies continue this week and will see FC Dallas play host to Chicago Fire at the Toyota Stadium on Wednesday.

While the hosts will be looking to maintain their 100% record in the friendlies, the visitors will head into the game seeking to pick up their first pre-season win.

FC Dallas maintained their perfect record in pre-season as they claimed a thrilling 6-0 win over San Antonio FC last Saturday.

This followed a slender 1-0 win over Orlando City when the sides met at the Exploria Stadium.

Dallas are now unbeaten in each of their last four games, claiming three wins and one draw, and will look to finish the pre-season on a high ahead of the regular MLS season.

Chicago Fire, meanwhile, failed to find their feet as they fell to a 1-0 defeat at the hands of Toronto FC.

They are now without a win in any of their last four games, losing three and claiming one draw in that time.

On the back of a 12th-placed finish in the Eastern Conference, Chicago Fire will now look to get their pre-season going and set the pace for the return of the MLS proper.

FC Dallas vs Chicago Fire Head-To-Head

Dallas head into Wednesday’s game with the upper hand in the history of this fixture, claiming 17 wins from their last 34 encounters. Chicago Fire have picked up 12 wins in that time, while the spoils have been shared on five different occasions.

FC Dallas Form Guide: L-W-D-W-W

Chicago Fire Form Guide: W-L-L-D-L

FC Dallas vs Chicago Fire Team News

FC Dallas

The hosts will have to cope without the services of Beni Redzic, who is currently nursing an ankle problem.

Injured: Beni Redzic

Suspended: None

Chicago Fire

The Fire boast a clean bill of health and no suspension concerns heading into the game.

Injured: None

Suspended: None

FC Dallas vs Chicago Fire Predicted XI

FC Dallas redicted XI (4-3-3): Maarten Paes; José Antonio Martinez, Ema Twumasi, Nkosi Burgess, Marco Farfan; Edwin Cerrillo, Brandon Servania, Facundo Quignon; Jader Obrian, Alan Velasco, Jesús Ferreira

Chicago Fire Predicted XI (3-5-2): Gabriel Slonina; John Espinoza, Mauricio Pineda, Jonathan Bornstein; Miguel Navarro, Federico Navarro, Brian Gutierrez, Alvaro Medran, Wyatt Omsberg; Xherdan Shaqiri, Robert Beric

FC Dallas vs Chicago Fire Prediction

FC Dallas have hit the ground running in pre-season and manager Nico Estévez will hope this can serve as a catalyst for a fine start to the regular MLS season. They head into the game as the more in-form side and we predict they will claim the win against a Chicago Fire side who have so far failed to find their feet.

Prediction: FC Dallas 2-1 Chicago Fire

Edited by Peter P