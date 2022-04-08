FC Dallas vs Colorado Rapids Prediction and Betting tips | 9th April 2022

FC Dallas entertain Colorado Rapids at the Toyota Stadium in their MLS Western Conference fixture on Saturday.

Both sides have eight points to their name but the home side are in fifth place in the Western Conference standings thanks to their superior goal difference. Colorado are in sixth place, having conceded two goals more than the hosts.

Dallas extended their undefeated run in the league to three games as they played out a goalless draw at Chicago Fire in their previous outing. Colorado Rapids, on the other hand, played their second consecutive 1-1 draw in the league against Real Salt Lake last Sunday.

Major League Soccer @MLS



Who had the best stop over the weekend? Access denied.Who had the best stop over the weekend? Access denied. ⛔️Who had the best stop over the weekend?

FC Dallas vs Colorado Rapids Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two sides have locked horns 90 times across all competitions. Dallas are the most-encountered opponent in the MLS for the Colorado Rapids and vice versa.

The hosts enjoy the upper hand over their northern rivals, leading 38-32 in wins while 20 games have ended in draws.

In the three meetings between the two sides last season, Dallas failed to secure a win, losing twice and playing out a draw.

The Rapids are without a win in their trips to Dallas since 2016 and roughly 74% of Dallas' wins have come at home.

Dallas have conceded just three goals in the first five matches this season, equaling their second-best defensive start to a campaign.

Dallas are without a goal from a set-piece situation in the league but have one goal from the penalty spot. Colorado Rapids have scored three goals from set-pieces but are yet to score a penalty this season.

FC Dallas vs Colorado Rapids Prediction

Dallas are unbeaten in their last three games across all competitions, while Colorado are unbeaten since their 3-0 loss against Los Angeles FC in the season opener.

Dallas have scored all seven of their goals at home this season while the visiting side have struggled in their travels and have scored just one goal in their two away games this season.

When the two charter clubs meet in Dallas on Saturday, the hosts should come out on top as the visiting side have struggled in their recent away games against the home side.

Prediction: FC Dallas 2-0 Colorado Rapids

$1,100 First Bet Insurance at Caesars

FC Dallas vs Colorado Rapids Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - FC Dallas.

Tip 2: Both teams to score - No. (The hosts have scored seven goals in three home games while the visiting side have just one goal in their away games).

Tip 3: Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (There have been under 2.5 goals scored in five of FC Dallas's last six games; There have been under 2.5 goals scored in Colorado's last three games)

Tip 4: Dallas to score in the first half - Yes (Dallas have scored four of the seven goals this season in the first half)

Edited by Peter P