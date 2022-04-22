FC Dallas vs Houston Dynamo Prediction and Betting Tips - 23rd April 2022

The MLS returns with a fresh set of fixtures as FC Dallas play host to Houston Dynamo at the Toyota Stadium on Saturday.

Both teams head into the game on six-game unbeaten streaks across competitions and will look to keep this fine run going.

Dallas progressed to the next round of the US Open Cup, beating FC Tulsa 2-1 on Wednesday. They'll now turn their attention to the MLS, where they are on a five-game unbeaten run, claiming three wins and two draws. With 12 points from seven games, Dallas are fourth in the Western Conference standings, level on points with Saturday’s visitors.

Meanwhile, like Dallas, Houston cruised through round three of the US Open Cup, seeing off Rio Grande Valley FC 2-1 on Wednesday. Before that, Paulo Nagamura’s side made it five games without defeat in the MLS, thanks to a goalless draw with Portland Timbers on Saturday.

While Houston will look to keep their fine run going, they face the stern test of taking on Dallas at the Toyota Stadium. There, they have failed to taste victory since 2011, losing nine and picking up four draws in their last 13 visits.

FC Dallas vs Houston Dynamo Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

Dallas head into the weekend with a slight upper hand in this fixture, claiming 17 wins from the last 47 meetings between the two teams.

Houston have picked up one fewer win than Dallas in this period, while the spoils have been shared on 14 occasions.

Dallas are unbeaten in 13 home games against the Orange Crush, claiming nine wins and four draws since a 1-0 defeat in 2011.

Houston head into the weekend unbeaten in six games across competitions, claiming four wins and two draws.

Similarly, Dallas are unbeaten in six games on the spin, picking up four wins and two draws since a 1-0 defeat to New England Revolution in March..

FC Dallas vs Houston Dynamo Prediction

Dallas have enjoyed a solid start to their new MLS campaign, as they have 12 points to sit in the upper echelons of the Western Conference standings. An end-to-end affair could ensue, with the honours being shared between the two evenly-matched teams.

Prediction: FC Dallas 2-2 Houston Dynamo.

FC Dallas vs Houston Dynamo Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw.

Tip 2: Both teams to score - Yes (Both teams have scored in their last four meetings since 2020).

Tip 3: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes (Dallas and Houston have been impressive in attack so far, scoring ten goals apiece in seven games so far).

Edited by Bhargav