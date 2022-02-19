FC Dallas vs Houston Dynamo prediction, preview, team news and more | MLS pre-season friendly 2022

FC Dallas host Houston Dynamo at the Toyota Centre in an MLS pre-season friendly on Sunday ahead of the opening of the regular season.
FC Dallas drew their previous friendly 0-0 against Chicago Fire in midweek. Nico Estevez's side finished 11th in the Western Conference last season, missing the playoffs. They will look to beat Houston in order to build momentum ahead of the commencement of the new MLS campaign.
Houston Dynamo beat Toronto 2-1 in their previous friendly during midweek. Paulo Nagamura's side finished last season at the bottom of the Western conference. They will hope to have a better season this time around and will look to beat Dallas on Sunday in their final friendly.
Both sides will want to finish off their pre-season campaign with a win and that should make for an interesting matchup.
FC Dallas vs Houston Dynamo Head-to-Head
Houston have slightly edged the recent head-to-head record between the two sides, having won two of their last five meetings, with Dallas winning only one.
Dallas Form Guide: n/a
Houston Form Guide: n/a
FC Dallas vs Houston Dynamo Team News
FC Dallas
Dallas have no new injury worries following their 0-0 draw against Chicago in midweek. Beni Redzic is still out with an ankle problem. Apart from that, Nico Estevez will have a full-strength side to choose from for the game on Sunday.
Injured: Beni Redzic
Doubtful: None
Suspended: None
Houston Dynamo
Houston came away unscathed from their 2-1 win over Toronto in midweek. They will take a full-strength squad into the game on Sunday.
Injured: None
Doubtful: None
Suspended: None
FC Dallas vs Houston Dynamo Predicted XI
FC Dallas Predicted XI (4-3-3): Maarten Paes; José Antonio Martinez, Ema Twumasi, Nkosi Burgess, Marco Farfan; Edwin Cerrillo, Brandon Servania, Facundo Quignon; Jader Obrian, Alan Velasco, Jesús Ferreira
Houston Dynamo Predicted XI (4-3-3): Steve Clark, Sam Junqua, Ethan Bartlow, Nico Lemoine, Adam Lundqvist; Joe Corona, Derrick Jones, Marcelo Palomino; Sebastián Ferreira, Fafà Picault, Corey Baird
FC Dallas vs Houston Dynamo Prediction
Both sides have been in fine form during the pre-season and that should come to the fore on Sunday. Both Dallas and Houston have had some comprehensive friendly wins so far and that should make for an exciting contest.
We predict a tight game, with neither side coming out on top in a draw. However, both sides should get on the scoresheet.
Prediction: FC Dallas 1-1 Houston Dynamo