FC Dallas vs Houston Dynamo prediction, preview, team news and more | MLS pre-season friendly 2022

FC Dallas host Houston Dynamo at the Toyota Centre in an MLS pre-season friendly on Sunday ahead of the opening of the regular season.

FC Dallas drew their previous friendly 0-0 against Chicago Fire in midweek. Nico Estevez's side finished 11th in the Western Conference last season, missing the playoffs. They will look to beat Houston in order to build momentum ahead of the commencement of the new MLS campaign.

Houston Dynamo beat Toronto 2-1 in their previous friendly during midweek. Paulo Nagamura's side finished last season at the bottom of the Western conference. They will hope to have a better season this time around and will look to beat Dallas on Sunday in their final friendly.

FC Dallas @FCDallas New kit, new coach, new players, same good ol' local preseason stream New kit, new coach, new players, same good ol' local preseason stream

Both sides will want to finish off their pre-season campaign with a win and that should make for an interesting matchup.

FC Dallas vs Houston Dynamo Head-to-Head

Houston have slightly edged the recent head-to-head record between the two sides, having won two of their last five meetings, with Dallas winning only one.

Dallas Form Guide: n/a

Houston Form Guide: n/a

FC Dallas vs Houston Dynamo Team News

FC Dallas

Dallas have no new injury worries following their 0-0 draw against Chicago in midweek. Beni Redzic is still out with an ankle problem. Apart from that, Nico Estevez will have a full-strength side to choose from for the game on Sunday.

Injured: Beni Redzic

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Houston Dynamo

Houston came away unscathed from their 2-1 win over Toronto in midweek. They will take a full-strength squad into the game on Sunday.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

FC Dallas vs Houston Dynamo Predicted XI

Houston Dynamo FC @HoustonDynamo Who's going on the back of your Bayou City kit this year? 🤔 Who's going on the back of your Bayou City kit this year? 🤔

FC Dallas Predicted XI (4-3-3): Maarten Paes; José Antonio Martinez, Ema Twumasi, Nkosi Burgess, Marco Farfan; Edwin Cerrillo, Brandon Servania, Facundo Quignon; Jader Obrian, Alan Velasco, Jesús Ferreira

Houston Dynamo Predicted XI (4-3-3): Steve Clark, Sam Junqua, Ethan Bartlow, Nico Lemoine, Adam Lundqvist; Joe Corona, Derrick Jones, Marcelo Palomino; Sebastián Ferreira, Fafà Picault, Corey Baird

FC Dallas vs Houston Dynamo Prediction

Both sides have been in fine form during the pre-season and that should come to the fore on Sunday. Both Dallas and Houston have had some comprehensive friendly wins so far and that should make for an exciting contest.

We predict a tight game, with neither side coming out on top in a draw. However, both sides should get on the scoresheet.

Prediction: FC Dallas 1-1 Houston Dynamo

Edited by Adit Jaganathan