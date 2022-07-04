FC Dallas vs Inter Miami Prediction and Betting Tips | 4th July | MLS 2022

The MLS returns to the fold with another round of matches this week as Inter Miami take on an impressive FC Dallas outfit in an important clash at the Toyota Stadium on Monday.

FC Dallas vs Inter Miami Preview

Inter Miami are currently in eighth place in the MLS Eastern Conference standings and have been plagued by inconsistency this season. The Herons edged Minnesota United to an important 2-1 victory in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this week.

FC Dallas, on the other hand, are in fourth place in the Western Conference league table at the moment and have been fairly impressive this year. The home side suffered a 3-1 defeat at the hands of Los Angeles FC last week and will need to bounce back in this fixture.

FC Dallas vs Inter Miami Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

FC Dallas have an impressive record against Inter Miami and have won the only MLS fixture that has been played between the two teams.

Inter Miami have suffered defeat on both their visits to Texas in the MLS and slumped to a 5-1 loss against Austin FC earlier this year.

FC Dallas are in the midst of a slump at the moment and have lost four of their last six matches in the MLS, suffered three home defeats on the trot in the competition.

Inter Miami, on the other hand, have won three of their last four games in the MLS, with all three victories coming at home.

FC Dallas star Jesus Ferreira scored his side's only goal against Los Angeles FC, and registered his only set-piece goal out of 28 career goals in the MLS.

Indiana Vassilev spared Inter Miami's blushes last week and became the fifth player in MLS history to score an equalizer and a winner after the 87th minute of a match.

FC Dallas vs Inter Miami Prediction

Inter Miami have an impressive squad at their disposal but are yet to justify their potential in the MLS. The Herons have shown a considerable degree of improvement over the past month and have a point to prove this week.

FC Dallas have stepped up to the plate this season and will look to overcome their recent slump. Both teams are evenly matched on paper and could share the spoils in this fixture.

Prediction: FC Dallas 1-1 Inter Miami

$1,100 First Bet Insurance at Caesars

FC Dallas vs Inter Miami Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - No

Tip 3: Inter Miami to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Jesus Ferreira to score - Yes

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far