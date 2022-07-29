FC Dallas vs LA Galaxy Prediction and Betting Tips | 30th July | MLS 2022

FC Dallas will square off against LA Galaxy at the Toyota Stadium in the MLS Western Conference on Saturday.

The hosts returned to winning ways for the first time in two months with a 1-0 win over Real Salt Lake. Jesus Ferreira scored the only goal of the game to help his team move to fifth in the Western Conference standings.

Galaxy, meanwhile, secured three points from their last game, overcoming Atlanta United 2-0 in a non-conference clash. Kevin Cabral scored his first goal of the season, while Dejan Joveljic added the second in the dying moments of the game.

Both teams are part of the ten charter clubs in the competition and have met in every season of the MLS, except for the Back Tournament in 2020.

FC Dallas vs LA Galaxy Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have met 89 times across competitions. Galaxy lead 41-35 in wins, while the remaining 13 games have ended in draws.

Dallas have outscored their western rivals 32-30 and have conceded 25 goals, two fewer than Galaxy.

Dallas have won five consecutive home games against Galaxy since 2016.

Dejan Joveljic’s strike on Sunday was his sixth as a substitute this season, more than anyone else in the MLS this term. Joveljic is the first player in Galaxy's history to score six times as a substitute in a league season.

Galaxy are winless in their last three meetings against Dallas.

FC Dallas vs LA Galaxy Prediction

Dallas are without a win in their last five home games in the MLS, four of which have seen under 2.5 goals. Galaxy, meanwhile, failed to score in their last away game but netted seven in four games before their 2-0 defeat at Colorado Rapids.

LA Galaxy @LAGalaxy



The work continues "Have fun, be aggressive, let's ------- go get it."The work continues "Have fun, be aggressive, let's ------- go get it."The work continues 💪 https://t.co/hn3tyOUPNk

Galaxy and Dallas returned to winning ways in their previous outings and will look to build on that momentum. Dallas have played out low-scoring games at home recently, and the trend could continue here. A low-scoring draw could ensue.

Prediction: FC Dallas 1-1 LA Galaxy.

FC Dallas vs LA Galaxy Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw.

Tip 2: Goals - Over/under 2.5 goals - Under 2.5.

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes.

Tip 4: Jesus Ferreira to score any time - Yes.

