FC Dallas vs Minnesota United Prediction and Betting Tips | 17th October 2022

The MLS is back in action with another round of matches this week as FC Dallas lock horns with Minnesota United in an important playoff encounter at the Toyota Stadium on Monday.

FC Dallas vs Minnesota United Preview

Minnesota United finished in sixth place in the MLS Western Conference standings this season and have been slightly inconsistent over the past year. The away side eased past Vancouver Whitecaps by a 2-0 margin last week and will be confident ahead of this fixture.

FC Dallas, on the other hand, are in third place in the league table at the moment and have punched above their weight so far this year. The hosts edged Sporting Kansas City to a 2-1 victory in their previous game and will look to take it up a notch this weekend.

Sporting Kansas City @SportingKC



Here's to 2023



#SportingKC Kansas City, thanks for sticking by us through thick and thin. We love you.Here's to 2023 Kansas City, thanks for sticking by us through thick and thin. We love you.Here's to 2023 📈#SportingKC https://t.co/K9WNOBymMw

FC Dallas vs Minnesota United Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

FC Dallas and Minnesota United are on an even footing as far as the head-to-head record is concerned and have won six games apiece out of the 14 matches that have been played between the two teams.

The first 12 matches between these two teams witnessed only one away victory but both teams have managed to win away games against the other this season.

FC Dallas are unbeaten in their last seven matches at home in the MLS but have secured four of their five home victories during this period by one-goal margins.

Minnesota United have suffered defeat in their last four matches away from home in the MLS and have conceded 10 goals in these matches.

Jesus Ferreira has scored 18 goals in the MLS for FC Dallas so far this season - a regular-season record for the club.

Emanuel Reynoso has managed 10 goals and 11 assists for Minnesota United this season - one of only two players to have achieved double-digit figures in both aspects in 2022.

FC Dallas vs Minnesota United Prediction

FC Dallas have been in excellent form at home in recent weeks and have an impressive squad at their disposal. The hosts can pack a punch on their day and will be intent on progressing through the knock-outs this year.

x-FC Dallas @FCDallas



The MLS Cup Playoffs are coming to Toyota Stadium.



🎟️ We're in, are you?The MLS Cup Playoffs are coming to Toyota Stadium.🎟️ fcdallastickets.com We're in, are you?The MLS Cup Playoffs are coming to Toyota Stadium.🎟️ fcdallastickets.com https://t.co/kWj5onEqLD

Minnesota United have also stepped up this year but have not been at their best on the road in the MLS. FC Dallas are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: FC Dallas 2-1 Minnesota United

2 for 1 New Player Bonus at Barstool

FC Dallas vs Minnesota United Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - FC Dallas

Tip 2: Game to score over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: FC Dallas to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Jesus Ferreira to score - Yes

Poll : 0 votes