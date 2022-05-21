FC Dallas vs Minnesota United Prediction and Betting Tips - 22nd May 2022

Seeking to pick up a seventh consecutive home victory, FC Dallas will welcome Minnesota United to the Toyota Stadium on Sunday.

The Loons head into the game on a run of three consecutive defeats on the road and will look to end this dry spell.

Dallas failed to pick up successive away wins for the first time since November 2020, as they fell to a 2-1 defeat at Vancouver Whitecaps on Thursday.

The Burn now return to home turf where they have won their last six outings. They boast the MLS’s joint-best record with 16 points from six games.

Meanwhile, with 22 points from 12 games, Dallas sit third in the Western Conference standings, one point off first-placed Austin FC.

Meanwhile, Minnesota failed to find their feet last time out, as they were held to a 1-1 draw by LA Galaxy on home turf.

They have now failed to taste victory in their last four MLS outings, picking up one point from a possible 12.

Minnesota are ninth in the Western Conference standings, picking up 15 points from 12 games.

FC Dallas vs Minnesota United Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

The results have been split right down the middle in this fixture, with both teams claiming five wins apiece from their previous 12 meetings.

The spoils have been shared on two occasions, with their last two games ending all square.

Minnesota are on a five-game unbeaten run against the hosts, stretching back to a 3-1 loss in August 2020.

Dallas head into the weekend unbeaten at home this season, winning their last six games.

Minnesota, meanwhile, are unbeaten in their last four outings, picking up a draw and three losses since a 3-0 victory over Chicago Fire in April.

FC Dallas vs Minnesota United Prediction

Dallas have been superb at home this season, picking up 16 points from a possible 18 so far. They will fancy their chances of continuing the streak against a floundering Minnesota team that have lost their last three away games. Dallas should make use of their home advantage and claim all three points once again.

Prediction: FC Dallas 2-1 Minnesota United.

FC Dallas vs Minnesota United Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - FC Dallas.

Tip 2: Both teams to score - Yes (Dallas have failed to keep a clean sheet in ten of their 14 games this season).

Tip 3: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have been three or more goals in six of Dallas’ last seven outings).

