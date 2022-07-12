FC Dallas vs New York City FC Prediction and Betting Tips | 13th July | MLS 2022

The MLS returns to the fold with another round of matches this week as New York City FC take on FC Dallas in an important clash at the Toyota Stadium on Wednesday.

FC Dallas vs New York City FC Preview

New York City FC are currently in third place in the MLS Eastern Conference standings and have managed to step up to the plate this season. The away side defeated New England Revolution by a convincing 4-2 margin last week and will look to achieve a similar result in this fixture.

FC Dallas are in fourth place in the Western Conference league table at the moment and have also been in impressive form this year. The hosts were held to a 2-2 draw by Houston Dynamo in their previous game and will need to take it up a notch this week.

FC Dallas vs New York City FC Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

New York City FC and FC Dallas are on an even footing as far as the head-to-head record is concerned and have won one game apiece out of six matches played between the two teams.

Only games between Portland Timbers and New England Revolution have a higher draw rate that matches between these two sides in the MLS.

FC Dallas slumped to a 2-2 draw against Houston Dynamo last week and were undone by the latest open-play goal ever scored in the history of the MLS - nearly ten and a half minutes after the 90th minute.

New York City FC won three penalties in the first half against New England Revolution and became the first team in the MLS to have won three penalties in a single game.

Jesus Ferreira scored his 11th goal in only 19 appearances for FC Dallas last week - the last player with more goals after 19 appearances was Kenny Cooper.

FC Dallas vs New York City FC Prediction

New York City FC made a strong statement of intent against the Revs last week and are in impressive form at the moment. The likes of Valentin Castellanos and Maximiliano Moralez can be lethal on their day and will look to make their mark this week.

FC Dallas can pack a punch on their day and have managed to exceed expectations this season. Both teams are on an even footing at the moment and could play out a draw on Wednesday.

Prediction: FC Dallas 2-2 New York City FC

FC Dallas vs New York City FC Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: New York City FC to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Valentin Castellanos to score - Yes

