FC Dallas vs Philadelphia Union Prediction and Betting Tips | August 18th 2022

The MLS returns with a fresh set of fixtures as FC Dallas and Philadelphia Union square off at the Toyota Stadium on Thursday.

The Burn head into the game on a run of two consecutive home victories in the league and will be seeking to make it three straight wins for the first time since April.

FC Dallas returned to winning ways on Sunday as they comfortably saw off San Jose Earthquakes 4-1 on home turf.

Prior to that, the Burn were on a two-game winless run, picking up one point from a possible six. With 39 points from 26 games, Dallas are currently third in the Western Conference standings, 15 points adrift of first-placed Los Angeles FC.

Elsewhere, Philadelphia Union resumed their impressive run of results in the east as they brushed aside Chicago Fire 4-1 last time out.

This followed a surprise 3-1 defeat at the hands of FC Cincinnati on August 7 which saw their five-game winning streak come to an end.

Philadelphia Union currently sits at the top of the Eastern Conference table with a five-point cushion over second-placed CF Montreal.

FC Dallas vs Philadelphia Union Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

With eight wins from the last 15 meetings between the sides, Dallas boast a superior record in the history of this fixture.

Philadelphia Union have picked up three wins in that time, while the spoils have been shared on four different occasions.

The Burn are currently on a two-game winning streak on home turf, seeing off LA Galaxy and San Jose Earthquakes respectively.

Dallas are unbeaten in five of their last six outings, claiming three wins and two draws in that time.

Philadelphia Union have won all but one of their last seven games in the league, with a 3-1 defeat against Cincinnati two Sundays ago being the only exception.

FC Dallas vs Philadelphia Union Prediction

Philadelphia Union have enjoyed a sensational campaign so far and find themselves at the top of the Eastern Conference standings. However, they have lost their last two meetings with Dallas and will be looking to end this dry spell. While we expect the home side to put up a valiant fight, we are tipping Philadelphia Union to steal a slender victory in this one.

Prediction: FC Dallas 1-2 Philadelphia Union

FC Dallas vs Philadelphia Union Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Philadelphia Union

Tip 2: Both sides to score - Yes (Philadelphia Union are without a clean sheet in their previous 15 meetings against the home side)

Tip 3: Game to have over 4.5 cards - No (There have been fewer than five bookings in five of their last six encounters)

