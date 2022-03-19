FC Dallas vs Portland Timbers Prediction and Betting Tips | 19 March 2022

FC Dallas and Portland Timbers will collide at the Toyota Stadium in an MLS Eastern Conference matchup on Saturday.

FC Dallas and Portland Timbers are two well-matched sides. Portland Timbers have gone undefeated in the first three gameweeks of the 2022 MLS season. After kicking off their new season with draws against New England Revolution and LAFC, the Timbers beat Austin last weekend by a 1-0 scoreline.

They produced a good performance against a side that had won their first two games of the season in dominant fashion. Austin FC were ready to take the game to Giovanni Savarese's men but couldn't muster a shot on target despite taking 16 shots. The Timbers will now go up against FC Dallas on Saturday night.

FC Dallas have got off to a rather lackluster start to the season. They kicked things off with a 1-1 draw against Toronto before following it up with a 1-0 loss at the hands of New England Revolution.

Dallas scored two goals after the 85th minute to secure a win against a resolute Nashville last weekend. That was also incidentally their first clean sheet of the new season.

Portland Timbers are no pushovers and even though Dallas are playing at home, they will have their work cut out trying to register their second win of the season.

FC Dallas vs Portland Timbers Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

FC Dallas and Portland Timbers have clashed 30 times till date. They've shared the spoils equally so far, winning 11 each.

Eight matches between the two sides have ended in a draw.

In the last 10 matches between the two sides, Portland Timbers have won four, while FC Dallas have won three.

Both sides have won at home and lost their respective away games against each other in the last two MLS regular seasons.

FC Dallas vs Portland Timbers Prediction

Portland Timbers will be fancying their chances after a good start to their campaign. They've gone undefeated in their first three games and will hit the road hoping to extend their unbeaten streak.

FC Dallas can be a tricky opposition and they will be looking to win successive games for the first time this season. We're not expecting a barrage of goals here, but both teams are likely to find a way to score.

We expect the Timbers to eke out a narrow win against Dallas here.

Prediction: FC Dallas 1-2 Portland Timbers

FC Dallas vs Portland Timbers Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Portland Timbers

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes

Edited by Shambhu Ajith