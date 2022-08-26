FC Dallas vs Real Salt Lake prediction and Betting Tips | August 27, 2022 

FC Dallas will square off against Real Salt Lake in the MLS Western Conference on Saturday.

The hosts are coming an embarrassing 4-0 defeat at Nashville SC, for whom Hany Mukhtar scored a first-half brace. Salt Lake, meanwhile, settled for a share of the spoils in a 1-1 draw with the Vancouver Whitecaps. Julian Gressel stepped off the bench to equalise for the Canadians three minutes from time to cancel out Sergio Cordova's 61st-minute opener for the hosts.

The draw has left the Claret and Cobalt in fifth place in the Western Conference, having garnered 38 points from 26 points. Dallas sit in third spot with 42 points.

Both teams will be keen to secure maximum points to boost their quest to qualify for the playoffs.

FC Dallas vs Real Salt Lake Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have clashed on 48 occasions. Dallas have 23 wins to Salt Lake's 14.

Dallas have the best defence in the Western Conference, with 32 goals conceded in 28 games. Salt Lake have the third-joint best defense, conceding 35 goals.

Seven of the last ten games involving Dallas have seen at least one team keep a clean sheet.

Salt Lake's last four league games have witnessed goals at both ends.

Six of the last 10 games involving the two teams have witnessed goals at both ends.

Dallas have the second best home record in the Western Conference.

FC Dallas vs Real Salt Lake Prediction

Neither team has been in the best of form in recent weeks, but Dallas enter the game as favourites, and their strong home form gives them an extra edge.

Salt Lake have been largely conservative this season, but that has changed in recent weeks, with their last four games witnessing an average of 3.25 goals. Their attacking impetus is likely to be curtailed by a Dallas team that are the most compact side in the Western Conference.

Dallas should claim a narrow victory and also keep a clean sheet.

Prediction: FC Dallas 1-0 Real Salt Lake

FC Dallas vs Real Salt Lake Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Dallas to win

Tip 2 - Under 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3 - Both teams to Score: No

Tip 4 - Under 10.5 corners - Yes

