FC Dallas vs San Jose Earthquakes Prediction and Betting Tips | 13th August 2022

San Jose Earthquakes are back in action with another MLS fixture this weekend as they lock horns with an impressive FC Dallas side in an important encounter at the Toyota Stadium on Saturday.

FC Dallas vs San Jose Earthquakes Preview

FC Dallas are currently in third place in the MLS Western Conference standings and have exceeded expectations this year. The home side played out a 1-1 draw against Portland Timbers last week and will need to take it up a notch in this match.

San Jose Earthquakes, on the other hand, are in 13th place in the league table at the moment and have struggled this season. The Earthquakes held Austin FC to a 3-3 draw in their previous game and have a point to prove this weekend.

FC Dallas vs San Jose Earthquakes Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

San Jose Earthquakes have a good record against FC Dallas and have won 22 out of the 51 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to FC Dallas' 10 victories.

San Jose Earthquakes are unbeaten in their last nine matches against FC Dallas but have been held to stalemates in four of these five matches.

FC Dallas have record two victories, two defeats, and two draws in their last six matches and have scored and conceded four goals apiece during this period.

San Jose Earthquakes have conceded at least two goals in 15 of their last 17 MLS games away from home and have conceded a total of 41 goals in these matches.

FC Dallas rescued a point from an own goal in the 10th minute of stoppage-time last week - of the six goals that have been scored 10 minutes after the 90th minute since 2018 in the MLS, three have involved FC Dallas.

San Jose Earthquakes striker Jeremy Ebobisse has scored nine goals away from home so far - the highest in the MLS this season.

FC Dallas vs San Jose Earthquakes Prediction

FC Dallas have been impressive in the MLS this season and will be intent on qualifying for the knock-outs. The hosts have grown in stature over the past year and will need to prove their mettle this weekend.

San Jose Earthquakes have endured a difficult campaign so far but have shown flashes of their potential in recent weeks. FC Dallas are the better team at the moment, however, and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: FC Dallas 3-2 San Jose Earthquakes

FC Dallas vs San Jose Earthquakes Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - FC Dallas

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: San Jose Earthquakes to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Jeremy Ebobisse to score - Yes

