FC Dallas vs San Jose Earthquakes prediction, preview, team news and more | MLS 2021

The MLS is back in action with another set of matches this weekend as San Jose Earthquakes lock horns with FC Dallas on Saturday. Both teams have struggled this season and will want to win this game.

San Jose Earthquakes are in 10th place in the MLS Western Conference standings and have not been at their best this season. The Earthquakes suffered a 1-0 defeat against Colorado Rapids in their previous game and will need to bounce back in this match.

FC Dallas, on the other hand, are currently in 11th place in the league table and have also had their problems this year. The Texas-based side lost out to Real Salt Lake last week and will need to step up to the plate this weekend.

• Hat trick in 1st pro game with @northtexasSC

• Scored in 93rd minute of his first MLS Playoff game

• Hit the GW PK in MLS All-Star game

• GW goal in USMNT WCQ debut



Last night, a lot of people learned what we already knew. Ricardo Pepi steps up to the occasion. pic.twitter.com/DQZPICE30q — FC Dallas (omg Pepi SCORED) (@FCDallas) September 9, 2021

FC Dallas vs San Jose Earthquakes Head-to-Head

San Jose Earthquakes have a good record against FC Dallas and have won 22 out of 49 matches played between the two teams. FC Dallas have managed 10 victories against the Earthquakes and will need to be at their best on Saturday.

The previous game between the two teams took place in April this year and ended in a 3-1 victory for San Jose Earthquakes. FC Dallas were poor on the day and will need to step up this weekend.

FC Dallas form guide in MLS 2021: L-W-D-L-L

San Jose Earthquakes form guide in MLS 2021: L-W-D-D-W

FC Dallas vs San Jose Earthquakes Team News

FC Dallas need to win this game

FC Dallas

FC Dallas will have to do without the services of Paxton Pomykal, John Nelson, and Bressan against San Jose Earthquakes. The home side is unlikely to make drastic changes to its side for this game.

Injured: Paxton Pomykal, Bressan, John Nelson, Facundo Quignon

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

San Jose Earthquakes need to win this game

San Jose Earthquakes

Cristian Espinoza is carrying a knock at the moment and might not play a part against FC Dallas this weekend. Tommy Thompson has recovered from his injury and is available for selection.

Injured: None

Doubtful: Cristian Espinoza

Suspended: None

FC Dallas vs San Jose Earthquakes Predicted XI

FC Dallas Predicted XI (4-3-3): Phelipe; Ryan Hollingshead, Nkosi Burgess, Matt Hedges, Ema Twumasi; Edwyn Cerrillo, Andres Ricaurte, Brandon Servania; Jader Obrian, Ricardo Pepi, Jesus Ferreira

Cade’s wonder goal.



Fierro’s goal line clearance.



The squad went crazy the last time we played Dallas. pic.twitter.com/Pi2isN79tu — San Jose Earthquakes (@SJEarthquakes) September 9, 2021

San Jose Earthquakes Predicted XI (3-4-3): James Marcinkowski; Luciano Abecasis, Oswaldo Alanis, Tanner Beason; Shea Salinas, Tommy Thompson, Eric Remedi, Judson; Jackson Yueill, Cade Cowell, Jeremy Ebobisse

FC Dallas vs San Jose Earthquakes Prediction

San Jose Earthquakes have managed to improve after a poor start to their MLS campaign and are unbeaten 10 of their last 11 games. The Earthquakes have won only three of these matches, however, and have a point to prove this weekend.

FC Dallas have failed to meet expectations this season and have plenty of work to do to turn their campaign around. San Jose Earthquakes are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: FC Dallas 1-2 San Jose Earthquakes

Edited by Aditya Hosangadi