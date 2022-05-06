FC Dallas vs Seattle Sounders Prediction and Betting Tips - 8th May 2022

Fresh off the back of clinching the CONCACAF Champions League title, Seattle Sounders will visit the Toyota Stadium to face FC Dallas on Sunday.

The hosts head into the game unbeaten in their last eight games across competitions and will look to keep their juggernaut rolling.

Dallas were denied a third win on the spin on Sunday, as they played out a 2-2 draw with Sporting Kansas City.

They are now unbeaten in their last eight games across competitions, claiming five wins and three draws since a 1-0 loss to New England Revolution in March. With 16 points from nine games, Dallas are fourth in the Western Conference standings, level on points with LA Galaxy and Real Salt Lake.

Meanwhile, Seattle became the first MLS team to win the CONCACAF Champions League when they beat Pumas UNAM 3-2 in the second leg of the final. They had played out a 2-2 draw in the first leg in April.

They'll now turn their attention to the league, where they are on a two-game losing streak. Seattle have suffered defeats against Inter Miami and San Jose Earthquakes.

With seven points from as many games, Seattle are 12th in the West, three points above last-placed Vancouver Whitecaps.

FC Dallas vs Seattle Sounders Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

Seattle boast a superior record in this fixture, claiming 16 wins from the last 36 meetings agianst Dallas..

Dallas have picked up nine wins in this period, while the spoils have been shared on ten occasions.

Seattle are unbeaten in five games against Dallas, claiming three wins and two draws since a 2-1 loss in 2019.

Dallas head into the weekend on a run of eight games without defeat, dating back to a 1-0 loss to New England Revolution on March 5.

Seattle are winless in all but one of their last 15 away games, with a 2-1 win at Minnesota United on April 3 being the only exception.

FC Dallas vs Seattle Sounders Prediction

Dallas head into the game in fine form and will fancy their chances of ending their winless run against Seattle. The newly crowned continental champions have struggled to get going on the road, so they could settle for a share of the spoils in this one.

Prediction: FC Dallas 1-1 Seattle Sounders.

FC Dallas vs Seattle Sounders Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw.

Tip 2: Over 2.5 goals - No (There have been fewer than three goals scored in four of the last five meetings between the two teams).

Tip 3: Game to have over 4.5 cards - No (There have been fewer than five bookings in each of the last five games between the two teams).

