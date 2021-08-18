FC Dallas vs Seattle Sounders prediction, preview, team news and more | MLS 2021

Fresh off the back of an emphatic 6-2 victory over Portland Timbers, Seattle Sounders take on FC Dallas at Toyota Stadium on Thursday.

The hosts fell to a 2-0 defeat against Sporting Kansas City last time out and will be looking to return to winning ways.

FC Dallas failed in their bid to pick up a second consecutive MLS victory last time out as they fell to a 2-0 defeat against Sporting Kansas City.

Alan Pulido and Daniel Salloi scored in either half to hand Kansas City their 11th win of the season.

Prior to that, Luchi Gonzalez’s men were on a three-game unbeaten run, picking up three wins and one draw.

FC Dallas are currently 10th on the log with 21 points, two points behind Portland Timbers in the final playoff spot.

Meanwhile, Seattle Sounders made it two wins from two games on Monday when they secured a 6-2 victory away to Portland Timbers.

In a goal glut at the Providence Park Stadium, George Fochive and Sebastian Blanco scored to draw the Timbers level after Fredy Montero hit a brace to put the visitors two goals up.

However, Raul Ruidiaz scored the second brace of the game to restore Seattle Sounders’ two-goal lead before Jimmy Medranda and Nicolas Benezet added to the scoreline to cap off an outstanding team performance.

This followed last Wednesday’s 3-0 victory over Mexican side Tigres UANL in the quarter-finals of the CONCACAF Leagues Cup, which ended their three-game winless run.

With 36 points from 19 games, Seattle Sounders are currently second in the Western Conference table, one point behind leaders Sporting Kansas City.

FC Dallas vs Seattle Sounders Head-To-Head

Seattle Sounders head into the game as the superior side in the history of this fixture, claiming 15 wins from their previous 34 meetings. FC Dallas have picked up nine wins, while 10 games have ended in draws.

FC Dallas Form Guide (all competitions): W-W-D-W-L

Seattle Sounders Form Guide (all competitions): L-L-D-W-W

FC Dallas vs Seattle Sounders Team News

FC Dallas

Head coach Luchi Gonzalez will be unable to call upon the services of Justin Che and John Nelson, who are presently nursing leg and back injuries respectively.

Injured: Justin Che, John Nelson

Suspended: None

Seattle Sounders

The visitors will be without Jordan Morris, Nouhou Tolo, Stefan Frei and Jordy Delem, who have all been ruled out through injuries.

Injured: Jordan Morris, Stefan Frei, Jordy, Nouhou Tolo

Suspended: None

FC Dallas vs Seattle Sounders Predicted XI

FC Dallas Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Jimmy Maurer; Ryan Hollingshead, Matt Hedges, Nikosi Burgess, Emmanuel Twumasi; Facundo Quignon, Andreas Ricaurte; Szabolcs Schon, Jesus Ferreira, Paxton Pomykal; Ricardo Pepi

Seattle Sounders Predicted XI (3-5-2): Stefan Cleveland; Xavier Arreaga, Yeimar Gomez, Shane O'Neill; Alex Roldan, Brad Smith, Cristian Roldan, Nicolas Lodeiro, Kelyn Rowe; Fredy Montero, Raul Ruidiaz

FC Dallas vs Seattle Sounders Prediction

Seattle Sounders appear to have found their rhythm again after seeing their form dip over the past month. They head into the game off the back of two emphatic victories and will be in high flying spirits.

FC Dallas have also been in rejuvenated form, but considering the gulf in class between the two squads, we anticipate the visitors will claim all three points.

Prediction: FC Dallas 1-3 Seattle Sounders

