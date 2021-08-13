FC Dallas vs Sporting Kansas City prediction, preview, team news and more | MLS 2021 

FC Dallas will host Sporting Kansas City at Toyota Stadium, with three points on the line in the Western Conference of the MLS.

The home side come into the game on the back of a 2-0 victory over Austin FC last weekend. Ryan Hollingshead and Jesus Ferreira scored in the second half to help the Hoops pick up all three points.

Sporting Kansas City were on the wrong end of a 6-1 thrashing by Mexican side Club Leon in the quarterfinals of the Leagues Cup on home turf. Omar Fernandez's first-half brace put the visitors on their way to a convincing victory.

Last Saturday, we protected our house. This Saturday, we have to do it again.



All of the sights and sounds from Saturday with "Within Matchday: Austin FC"@toyota | #DTID pic.twitter.com/rS4EZQqeTB — FC Dallas :) (@FCDallas) August 12, 2021

A return to league action offers them the chance to consolidate their position at the summit of the Western Conference. FC Dallas sit in ninth spot with 21 points picked up from 18 matches while Sporting Kansas City are atop the Western Conference table with 34 points from 18 games.

FC Dallas vs Sporting Kansas City Head-to-Head

The two sides have clashed on 72 occasions in the past and Sporting Kansas City have a slightly better head-to-head record with 30 wins.

FC Dallas were victorious 29 times, while 13 previous matches ended in a share of the spoils.

Their most recent meeting came at the start of the month when goals from Paxton Pomykal and Jesus Ferreira helped Dallas pick up a 2-1 victory away from home.

The home side are currently on a four-game unbeaten run, with three games in this sequence ending in victory. Sporting Kansas City have won just two of their last six games in all competitions.

FC Dallas form guide: W-D-W-W-L

Sporting Kansas City form guide (all competitions): L-D-W-L-W

FC Dallas vs Sporting Kansas City Team News

FC Dallas

Two players have been sidelined through injuries. Justin Che (leg) and Beni Redzic (ankle) are both unavailable for the hosts.

Bressnan picked up hist fifth yellow card of the season last weekend and will be suspended.

Injuries: Justin Che, Beni Redzic

Suspension: Bressnan

Sporting Kansas City

Jaylin Lindsey is a new injury concern with a muscle strain. Felipe Hernandez has also been given time off due to personal reasons. Khiry Shelton remains a doubt with abdominal problems

There are no suspension worries for the Wizards.

Injury: Jaylin Lindsay

Personal: Felipe Hernandez

Suspension: None

Doubtful: Khiry Shelton

FC Dallas vs Sporting Kansas City Prediction

Dallas Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Jimmy Maurer (GK); Ryan Hollingshead, Matt Hedges, Nikosi Burgess, Emmanuel Twumasi; Facundo Quignon, Andreas Ricaurte; Szabolcs Schon, Jesus Ferreira, Paxton Pomykal; Ricardo Pepi

Sporting Kansas City Predicted XI (4-3-3): Tim Melia (GK); Graham Zusi, Andreu Fontas, Luis Martins, Nicolas Isimat-Mirin; Gadi Kinda, Roger Espinoza, Remi Walter; Johnny Russell, Daniel Salloi, Alan Pulido

FC Dallas vs Sporting Kansas City Prediction

Sporting Kansas City have lost their way in recent weeks and this could see them struggle against a high-flying Dallas side.

Both sides like to play on the front foot and this could translate to plenty of chances created at both ends. Ultimately, the two teams could cancel themselves out in a high-scoring draw.

Prediction: FC Dallas 2-2 Sporting Kansas City

Also See: Fabrizio Romano's Transfer Roundup: Neymar's role in Lionel Messi's transfer to PSG, Chelsea's transfer plans and more

Edited by Shardul Sant