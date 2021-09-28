FC Dallas vs Sporting Kansas City prediction, preview, team news and more | MLS 2021

The MLS is back in action with another set of matches this week as Sporting Kansas City take on FC Dallas this week. The two teams have experienced contrasting fortunes this season and will want to win this game.

Sporting Kansas City are in second place in the MLS Western Conference standings and have been impressive this season. The away side suffered a 2-1 defeat against Seattle Sounders last week and will want to bounce back in this fixture.

FC Dallas, on the other hand, are in 11th place in the league table at the moment and have struggled this season. The hosts suffered a 1-0 defeat against Vancouver Whitecaps in their previous game and have a point to prove in this match.

FC Dallas vs Sporting Kansas City Head-to-Head

Sporting Kansas City have a good record against FC Dallas and have won 22 out of 52 matches played between the two teams. FC Dallas have managed 18 victories against Sporting Kansas City and will need to step up on Wednesday.

The previous meeting between the two teams took place last month and ended in a 2-0 victory for Sporting Kansas City. FC Dallas were well below their best on the day and will need to step up this week.

FC Dallas form guide in MLS 2021: L-L-D-D-L

Sporting Kansas City form guide in MLS 2021: L-W-W-L-D

FC Dallas vs Sporting Kansas City Team News

FC Dallas need to win this game

FC Dallas

FC Dallas will have to do without the services of Paxton Pomykal, John Nelson, and Bressan against Sporting Kansas City. The away side is unlikely to make drastic changes to its side for this game.

Injured: Franco Jara, Bressan, John Nelson, Ryan Hollingshead

Doubtful: Jimmy Maurer

Suspended: None

Sporting Kansas City have a strong squad

Sporting Kansas City

Jaylin Lindsey and Nicolas Isimat-Mirin are injured at the moment and will not be able to play a part in this fixture. Sporting Kansas City have an impressive squad and will want to win this game.

Injured: Jaylin Lindsey, Nicolas Isimat-Mirin

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

FC Dallas vs Sporting Kansas City Predicted XI

FC Dallas Predicted XI (4-3-3): Phelipe; Justin Che, Nkosi Burgess, Matt Hedges, Ema Twumasi; Edwyn Cerrillo, Andres Ricaurte, Paxton Pomykal; Jader Obrian, Ricardo Pepi, Jesus Ferreira

Sporting Kansas City @SportingKC



Tweet us a screenshot showing that



#FIFA22 | @sportinggaming Wanna be entered to win a FIFA22 code for PS5? 👀Tweet us a screenshot showing that #SportingKC was your favorite team in FIFA21 and we might slide into your DMs 😏 Wanna be entered to win a FIFA22 code for PS5? 👀



Tweet us a screenshot showing that #SportingKC was your favorite team in FIFA21 and we might slide into your DMs 😏



#FIFA22 | @sportinggaming https://t.co/h6TaV8jGpl

Sporting Kansas City Predicted XI (4-3-3): Tim Melia; Luis Martins, Andreu Fontas, Roberto Puncec, Graham Zusi; Remi Walter, Ilie Sanchez, Roger Espinoza; Khiry Shelton, Daniel Salloi, Alan Pulido

FC Dallas vs Sporting Kansas City Prediction

Sporting Kansas City have exceeded expectations in the MLS so far and will want to step up in this fixture. The away side has impressive players in its ranks and can potentially win the league this year.

Also Read

FC Dallas have also been underwhelming this season and will need to step up to the plate this week. Sporting Kansas City are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: FC Dallas 1-3 Sporting Kansas City

Edited by Aditya Hosangadi