FC Dallas vs Toronto FC prediction, preview, team news and more | MLS 2022 

The MLS resumes this weekend and one of the fixtures will see FC Dallas host Toronto FC at the Toyota Stadium on Saturday.

The hosts rounded up their pre-season campaign with a 2-1 victory over the Houston Dynamo on Sunday. Goals from Jesus Ferreira and Paxton Pomykal gave the Burn a two-goal lead which was halved by Corey Baird in the 75th minute.

Toronto FC played out a 1-1 draw with Sporting Kansas City in their final pre-season friendly. Daniel Salloi and Hugo-Hilaire Mbongue scored second-half goals to restore parity at fulltime.

The two sides will be keen to kickstart the new season on a positive note by registering a victory on matchday one.

FC Dallas vs Toronto FC Head-to-Head

The two sides have traded tackles on 21 occasions in the past. FC Dallas have 12 wins to their name, while four matches ended in a draw. Toronto FC were victorious in four previous matches.

Their most recent meeting came in June 2019 when Dominique Badji's brace guided FC Dallas to a 3-0 home victory.

The home side had a four-game unbeaten run in the pre-season friendlies, winning three. Toronto FC won three and lost two of their six friendlies.

FC Dallas form guide (friendlies): W-D-W-W

Toronto FC form guide (friendlies): D-L-W-W-W

FC Dallas vs Toronto FC Team News

FC Dallas

Beni Redzic (ankle) and Phelipe (thigh) have all been ruled out with fitness issues.

Toronto FC

Ayo Akinola and Ralph Priso-Mbongue are unavailable due to injuries

FC Dallas vs Toronto FC Predicted XI

FC Dallas Predicted XI (4-3-3): Maarten Paes (GK); Marco Farfan, Matt Hedges, Jose Martinez, Nanu; Paxton Pomykal, Facundo Quignon, Szabolcs Schon; Alan Velasco, Jesus Ferreira, Paul Arriola

Toronto FC Predicted XI (4-2-1-3): Alex Bono (GK); Carlos Salcedo, Luca Petrasso, Shane O'Neill, Jahkele Marshall-Rutty; Michael Bradley, Jonathan Osorio; Alejandro Pozuelo; Deandre Kerr, Ifunanyachi Achara

FC Dallas vs Toronto FC Prediction

FC Dallas have home advantage in their favor and that gives them a slight edge, although Toronto FC are capable of getting something out of the game.

This being the first competitive game for both sides in over two months means they might take a while to get going. We are backing the spoils to be shared in a low-scoring draw.

Prediction: FC Dallas 1-1 Toronto FC

