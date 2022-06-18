FC Dallas vs Vancouver Whitecaps Prediction and Betting Tips - 19th June 2022

Seeking to pick up successive wins for the first time since April, FC Dallas play host to Vancouver Whitecaps at the Toyota Stadium on Sunday.

The Whitecaps head into the game unbeaten in each of their last six meetings with the hosts and will look to extend their dominance.

FC Dallas returned to winning ways in their last outing on May 29 as they saw off Orlando City 3-1 away from home.

Prior to that, Nico Estévez’s side were on a two-game losing streak, scoring twice and conceding four goals in that time.

After a solid start to the MLS season, FC Dallas find themselves in the upper echelons of the Western Conference table. They currently sit in second place with 25 points from 14 games.

Vancouver Whitecaps, meanwhile, were sent crashing back down to earth last time out as they suffered a 4-0 thrashing at Seattle Sounders.

Prior to that, they were on a three-game winning streak, including a quarter-final victory over Cavalry FC in the Canadian Championship on May 26.

With 17 points from 15 games, Vancouver Whitecaps are currently 11th in the conference table, four points above rock-bottom Sporting Kansas City.

FC Dallas vs Vancouver Whitecaps Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

With 11 wins from the last 26 meetings between the sides, FC Dallas boast a superior record in the history of this fixture.

Vancouver Whitecaps have picked up eight wins in that time, while the spoils have been shared on seven different occasions.

FC Dallas are winless in each of their last six games against the visitors, losing four and claiming two draws in that time.

Vancouver Whitecaps have managed just one win from their last 11 away outings in the MLS, losing eight games in that time.

FC Dallas, meanwhile, have won all but one of their last seven home games, with May’s 2-1 loss to Minnesota United being the exception.

FC Dallas vs Vancouver Whitecaps Prediction

FC Dallas will fancy their chances at home against a Vancouver Whitecaps side who have lost eight of their last nine games on the road. We predict Dallas will come away with a slender victory and end their winless streak against the visitors.

Prediction: FC Dallas 2-1 Vancouver Whitecaps

FC Dallas vs Vancouver Whitecaps Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - FC Dallas

Tip 2: Both sides to score - Yes (FC Dallas have failed to keep a clean sheet in 10 consecutive games against the Whitecaps)

Tip 3: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have been three or more goals scored in eight of the nine meetings between the sides)

