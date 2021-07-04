FC Dallas vs Vancouver Whitecaps prediction, preview, team news and more | MLS 2021

It will be a bottom-of-the-table clash in the Western Conference as the last-placed Vancouver Whitecaps go toe-to-toe with FC Dallas at Toyota Stadium on Monday.

The hosts have so far failed to impress and are seated just one place and two points above the visitors at the bottom of the table.

FC Dallas picked up just their second league win last time out when they claimed a shock 2-1 victory over league leaders New England Revolution.

Despite being on the back foot for most of the game, Ricardo Pepi scored in either half to end New England Revolution’s five-game winning streak.

Prior to that, Luchi Gonzalez's men went six straight games without a win, picking up three draws and losing on three occasions.

The win helped FC Dallas rise from last place as they leap-frogged Monday’s visitors and moved into 12th place in the Western Conference table.

Meanwhile, Vancouver Whitecaps failed to find their feet last time out as they played out a 2-2 draw away to Seattle Sounders.

After Lucas Cavallini gave Marc Dos Santos' men a 56th-minute lead, Jimmy Medranda scored his first goal of the season to force a share of the spoils in the 71st minute.

The result was enough to help the Whitecaps snap their dire five-game losing streak.

After opening their season with an impressive victory over Portland Timbers, this poor run of results has seen Vancouver Whitecaps crash to the bottom of the Western Conference standings.

FC Dallas vs Vancouver Whitecaps Head-To-Head

FC Dallas have been the superior side in the history of this fixture, claiming 11 wins from their last 23 encounters with Vancouver Whitecaps. The Whitecaps have picked up six wins, while six games have ended all square.

FC Dallas Form Guide: D-L-D-L-W

Vancouver Whitecaps Form Guide: L-L-L-L-D

FC Dallas vs Vancouver Whitecaps Team News

FC Dallas

Kyle Zobeck (hamstring), Thomas Roberts (leg) and Beni Redzic (ankle) have all been ruled out of the game through injuries.

Injured: Thomas Roberts, Kyle Zobeck, Beni Redzic

Suspended: None

Vancouver Whitecaps

The Whitecaps will be without the services of Javain Brown (head injury), Tosaint Ricketts (heel) and Bruno Gaspar (knee) due to injuries.

Injured: Javain Brown, Tosaint Ricketts, Bruno Gaspar

Suspended: None

FC Dallas vs Vancouver Whitecaps Predicted XI

Dallas Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Jimmy Maurer; John Nelson, Jose Martinez, Matheus Bressan, Ryan Hollingshead; Bryan Acosta, Facundo Quignon; Jader Obrian, Andres Ricuarte, Paxton Pomykal; Ricardo Pepi

Vancouver Whitecaps Predicted XI (4-3-3): Maxime Crepeau; Cristian Gutierrez, Erik Godoy, Andy Rose, Ranko Vaselinovic; Janio Bikel, Caio Alexandre, Michael Baldisimo; Cristian Dajome, Brian White, Lucas Cavallini

FC Dallas vs Vancouver Whitecaps Prediction

After a dreadful start to the new MLS season, both sides will be desperate to get up and running by claiming the win. However, the hosts will be in high spirits following their victory over the league leaders last time out.

We predict FC Dallas will carry on that momentum and claim all three points.

Prediction: FC Dallas 2-1 Vancouver Whitecaps

Edited by Peter P