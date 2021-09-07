Honduras vs USA prediction, preview, team news and more | 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers

The CONCACAF FIFA World Cup qualifiers continue this week and will see Honduras host the USA in their third qualification round on Wednesday.

Honduras have drawn both their qualification games so far. They began with a 1-1 draw against Canada in their first qualifier last week.

Honduras then held on for a goalless draw against El Salvador on Monday. They now sit fourth in the table joint on points and goal difference with Canada, the USA and El Salvador.

Honduras failed to qualify for the last World Cup after qualifying for the two editions prior. They will look to defeat the USA in a quest to return to the competition next year.

Like their hosts, the USA have also drawn both their opening qualification games. A goalless draw against El Salvador followed by a 1-1 draw against Canada last time out has seen the Americans pick up two points out of an obtainable six.

The USA are four points behind group leaders Mexico, who have won both their games.

The USA did not manage to qualify for the 2018 World Cup in Russia, ending a run of seven consecutive appearances at the World Cup. The Stars and Stripes have improved since then and will fancy their chances of qualifying this time around.

Honduras vs USA Head-to-Head

Honduras and the USA have met 26 times in the past. The USA hold a far superior record with 18 wins, while Honduras have won just three of those matchups. There have been five draws between the sides.

The two sides last met in the CONCACAF Nations League semifinals back in June. The USA won the game 1-0 with a late goal from Jordan Siebatcheu.

Honduras Form Guide (FIFA World Cup Qualifiers): D-D

USA Form Guide (FIFA World Cup Qualifiers): D-D

Honduras vs USA Team News

Honduras

Alexander Lopez and Edwin Rodriguez are both unavailable as the duo sustained injuries in Honduras' first and second games respectively.

Injured: Alexander Lopez, Edwin Rodriguez

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

USA

Sergino Dest came off injured in the USA's last game and is expected to miss the encounter. Christian Pulisic is back in the side after recovering from COVID-19.

Injured: Sergino Dest

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Honduras vs USA Predicted XI

Honduras Predicted XI (4-4-2): Luis Lopez; Andy Najar, Marcelo Pereira, Maynor Figueroa, Diego Rodriguez; Carlos Pineda, Kevin Arriaga, Deybi Flores, Rigoberto Rivas; Romell Quioto, Brayan Moya

USA Predicted XI (4-3-3): Matt Turner; DeAndre Yedlin, Miles Robinson, John Brooks, Antonee Robinson; Tyler Adams, Weston McKennie, Kellyn Acosta; Brenden Aaronson, Christian Pulisic, Jordan Siebatcheu

Honduras vs USA Prediction

Honduras do not have the best of form ahead of the game as they are currently on a four-game winless run.

The USA, on the other hand, are on a very strong run of form as they have lost just one of their last 21 games and have not lost any of their last 11. They should secure a win on Wednesday.

Prediction: Honduras 1-3 USA

