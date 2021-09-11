Houston Dynamo vs Austin FC prediction, preview, team news and more | MLS 2021

Looking to end their two-game losing streak each in the MLS, Houston Dynamo and Austin FC square off at the BBVA Stadium on Sunday.

This will be the second meeting between the sides this season after Austin FC claimed a thrilling 3-2 victory back in August’s reverse fixture.

Houston Dynamo’s horrid form continued last Saturday when they fell to a 2-0 home defeat against Portland Timbers.

First-half goals from Yimmi Chará and Felipe Mora were enough to hand the Timbers their ninth win of the season.

Houston Dynamo have now failed to taste victory in their last 16 outings, losing and drawing eight games respectively since their last victory back in May.

This dire form sees them rooted to the bottom of the Western Conference table, level on 19 points with Sunday's visitors.

Similarly, Austin failed to find their feet last time out when they were condemned to a 2-1 defeat away to Vancouver Whitecaps.

After falling behind to Sebastián Driussi’s opener, the Whitecaps upped the ante and turned the game around through goals from Erik Godoy and Déiber Caicedo.

This followed a 5-3 defeat at the hands of FC Dallas on home turf last Monday.

Josh Wolff’s men have now lost five of their last six games with a 3-1 win over Portland Timbers being the only exception.

Houston Dynamo vs Austin FC Head-To-Head

This will be the second meeting between the row sides, with Austin FC claiming a narrow win when they faced off back in August.

Houston Dynamo Form Guide: L-L-D-L-L

Austin FC Form Guide: L-L-W-L-L

Houston Dynamo vs Austin FC Team News

Houston Dynamo

The hosts will have to cope without Corey Baird and Nico Lemoine, who have been ruled out through knee and groin injuries respectively.

Injured: Corey Baird, Nico Lemoine

Suspended: None

Austin FC

The visitors will be without the services of Danny Hoesen, Ben Sweat, Aaron Schoenfeld and Ulises Segura, who have all been sidelined through injuries.

Injured: Ben Sweat, Danny Hoesen, Aaron Schoenfeld, Ulises Segura

Suspended: None

Houston Dynamo vs Austin FC Predicted XI

Houston Dynamo Predicted XI (4-3-3): Michael Nelson; Adam Lundqvist, Sam Junqua, Tim Parker, Zarek Valentin; Memo Rodriguez, Joe Corona, Matias Vera; Tyler Pasher, Fafa Picault, Ariel Lassiter

Austin FC Predicted XI (4-3-3): Brad Stuver; Nick Lima, Matt Besler, Julio Cascante, Hector Jimenez; Daniel Pereira, Alexander Ring, Tomas Pochettino; Jon Gallagher, Cecilio Dominguez, Diego Fagundez

Houston Dynamo vs Austin FC Prediction

Both sides have struggled to get going this season and currently find themselves leveled on 19 points at the wrong end of the Western Conference table. We predict the spoils will be shared as they are evenly matched on paper heading into the game.

Prediction: Houston Dynamo 1-1 Austin FC

