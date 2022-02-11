Houston Dynamo vs Austin prediction, preview, team news and more | Club friendlies 2022 

Houston Dynamo and Austin FC will trade tackles in a friendly fixture on Saturday.

Dynamo come into the clash on the back of a 2-1 victory over Phoenix Rising in another friendly game on Tuesday. All three goals came in the first half, with Corey Baird and Carlos Ferreira's strikes helping the Texas outfit secure the win.

Austin FC fell to a 2-1 defeat to Toronto FC a day later. Alejando Pozuelo and Jordan Perruzza scored either side of Maximilliano Urruti's strike to guide the Canadian side to victory.

Saturday's friendly is one of several warm-up games lined up for both sides ahead of the resumption of MLS action on February 26.

Houston Dynamo vs Austin Head-to-Head

This will be the fifth meeting between the two sides and they each have two wins apiece in previous matches played.

Their most recent clash came in the regular season of MLS 2021. Sebastian Driussi's first-half injury time strike and Marko Maric's early own goal helped Austin FC secure a 2-1 victory on home turf.

Houston Dynamo are unbeaten in three friendly matches so far, winning two and drawing one. Austin will be looking to bounce back after losing their first pre-season friendly.

Houston Dynamo form guide (friendlies): W-W-D

Austin form guide (friendlies): L

Houston Dynamo vs Austin Team News

Houston Dynamo

There are no known injuries or suspension concerns for Houston Dynamo.

Injuries: None

Suspension: None

Austin

Rodney Redes, Danny Hoesen, Ben Sweat and Ulises Segura are still out with injuries.

Injuries: Rodney Redes, Danny Hoesen, Ben Sweat, Ulises Segura

Suspension: None

Houston Dynamo vs Austin Predicted XI

Houston Dynamo Predicted XI (4-3-3): Ethan Bartlow, Juan Castilla, Joe Corona, Darwin Cerén, Andre Gitau, Sam Junqua, Tyler Pasher, Dan Steres, Xavier Valdez, Zarek Valentin, Thor Úlfarsson

Austin FC Predicted XI (4-3-3): Brad Stuver; Zan Kolmanic, Nick Lima, Johohan Romana, Daniel Pereira; Alexander Ring, Kipp Keller, Maximilian Urruti; Cecilio Dominguez, Sebastian Driussi, Diego Fagundez

Houston Dynamo vs Austin Prediction

This being a friendly means that both sides' focus will be on getting back in shape and perfecting tactics for the new season rather than going all out for the win.

In light of this, we could witness plenty of goalmouth action. However, the Houston Dynamo, having played more warm-up matches, gives them an edge and we are backing the Texas outfit to secure a victory in a high-scoring game.

Prediction: Houston Dynamo 3-2 Austin FC

