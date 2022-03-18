Houston Dynamo vs Colorado Rapids Prediction and Betting tips | 19th March 2022

Houston Dynamo square off against Colorado Rapids in their MLS Western Conference fixture on Saturday at PNC Stadium.

In the three games so far, the hosts have one win, one loss and a draw to their name. Darwin Quintero's brace helped them overcome the Vancouver Whitecaps in their previous outing as they secured a 2-1 win.

Colorado Rapids picked up their second win of the campaign as they defeated Sporting KC 2-0 in their previous outing. They are in fourth place in the Western Conference standings.

Houston Dynamo vs Colorado Rapids Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two rivals have crossed paths 37 times in MLS action. The visiting side enjoy a 15-12 lead in wins and 10 games have ended in draws.

The Rapids are on a four-game winning run against the hosts and are unbeaten in this fixture since 2019.

The hosts boast the best passing accuracy in the MLS this season (85.3%).

No team in the division wins fewer duels than the Houston Dynamo per game (43.6%) and they have suffered the fewest fouls in the league this season (26).

Colorado Rapids have two clean sheets to their name this season, though both of them have come at home and they failed to score in their only away game at LAFC last month.

Houston Dynamo vs Colorado Rapids Prediction

Houston's only loss this season came in their away game at Sporting in which they failed to score. Colorado also suffered a defeat in their away game in which they failed to score as well.

So, it seems the hosts will be confident of a positive result here as they hope to secure their first win at home against their northern rivals since 2018.

Colorado Rapids @ColoradoRapids Set Piece Success

Dam Up the Dynamo

Feed Diego Rubio



We'll have our work cut out for us facing a new-look Houston side, but here's how coloradorapids.com/news/keys-agai… Set Piece SuccessDam Up the DynamoFeed Diego RubioWe'll have our work cut out for us facing a new-look Houston side, but here's how @MileHighCape sees us leaving with three points 🔑 Set Piece Success🔑 Dam Up the Dynamo🔑 Feed Diego RubioWe'll have our work cut out for us facing a new-look Houston side, but here's how @MileHighCape sees us leaving with three points👇 coloradorapids.com/news/keys-agai…

The home side currently have a goal difference of 0 and will be hoping to improve upon it here. The visiting side will be hoping to remain in the top five in the Western Conference standings and for that, they'll need to secure their first away win of the campaign.

Taking the form of both teams into consideration, it seems the game will end in a low-scoring draw.

Prediction: Houston Dynamo 1-1 Colorado Rapids.

Houston Dynamo vs Colorado Rapids Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Both teams to score - Yes (Houston have been solid at home this season while Colorado have scored in their last four trips to Houston)

Tip 3: Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals.

Tip 4: Colorado Rapids to score first - Yes (The Rapids have scored first in their last two games while Houston have conceded first in recent games)

Edited by Peter P