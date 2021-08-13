Houston Dynamo vs Colorado Rapids prediction, preview, team news and more | MLS 2021

The MLS returns to the fold this weekend with another set of important games as Houston Dynamo take on Colorado Rapids on Saturday. Both teams have been fairly inconsistent this year and have a point to prove in this fixture.

Houston Dynamo are in 11th place in the MLS Western Conference standings at the moment and have not been impressive this year. The Texas outfit suffered a 2-0 defeat against Minnesota United last week and will need to bounce back in this game.

Colorado Rapids, on the other hand, are in fourth place in the league table and have improved their squad this year. The Rapids were held to a 0-0 stalemate by Sporting Kansas City in their previous game and will need to step up this weekend.

The sky's the limit with a fresh, new wave of talent joining the group.



A new episode of Elevate premieres tonight at 6:00 PM 🎥 pic.twitter.com/uWuecdIA4d — Colorado Rapids (@ColoradoRapids) August 12, 2021

Houston Dynamo vs Colorado Rapids Head-to-Head

Colorado Rapids have a good record against Houston Dynamo and have won 12 out of 30 matches played between the two teams. Houston Dynamo have managed nine victories against Colorado Rapids and can trouble their opponents on Saturday.

The previous meeting between the two teams took place in May this year and ended in a 3-1 victory for Colorado Rapids. Houston Dynamo struggled on the day and will need to take it up a notch this weekend.

Houston Dynamo form guide in MLS 2021: L-L-D-D-D

Colorado Rapids form guide in MLS 2021: D-W-L-W-D

Houston Dynamo vs Colorado Rapids Team News

Houston Dynamo have a strong squad

Houston Dynamo

Tyler Pasher is struggling with his fitness at the moment and is unlikely to feature in this match. Darwin Ceren served his suspension last week and is available for selection.

Injured: None

Doubtful: Tyler Pasher

Suspended: None

Colorado Rapids need to win this game

Colorado Rapids

Younes Namli is currently injured and will be unable to feature against Houston Dynamo this weekend. Kellyn Acosta and Jonathan Lewis are back from the Gold Cup and could play a part in this match.

Injured: Younes Namli

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Houston Dynamo vs Colorado Rapids Predicted XI

Houston Dynamo Predicted XI (4-3-3): Marko Maric; Adam Lundqvist, Sam Junqua, Tim Parker, Zarek Valentin; Derrick Jones, Joe Corona, Matias Vera; Corey Baird, Fafa Picault, Memo Rodriguez

Colorado Rapids Predicted XI (4-3-3): William Yarbrough; Lalas Abubakar, Braian Galvan, Danny Wilson, Keegan Rosenberry; Collen Warner, Kellyn Acosta, Jack Price; Jonathan Lewis, Michael Barrios, Cole Bassett

Houston Dynamo vs Colorado Rapids Prediction

Colorado Rapids have been in good form this season and will be intent on a top-seven finish this year. The Rapids have won only one of their last three games, however, and have a point to prove this weekend.

Houston Dynamo have struggled this season and have a few issues to address ahead of this game. Colorado Rapids are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this match.

Prediction: Houston Dynamo 1-2 Colorado Rapids

Also Read: Ranking the 5 greatest managers in Premier League history

Edited by Aditya Hosangadi