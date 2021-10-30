Houston Dynamo vs Colorado Rapids prediction, preview, team news and more | MLS 2021

The MLS returns to the fold with another set of matches this weekend as Colorado Rapids lock horns with Houston Dynamo on Sunday. The two teams are at opposite ends of the table at the moment and will need to step up this weekend.

Houston Dynamo are in 11th place in the MLS Western Conference standings at the moment and have not been at their best this year. The home side suffered a 2-1 defeat against Austin and will need to bounce back in this fixture.

Colorado Rapids, on the other hand, are in third place in the league table at the moment and have been impressive this season. The Rapids slumped to a narrow 1-0 defeat against New England Revolution and will need to prove a point on Sunday.

Houston Dynamo vs Colorado Rapids Head-to-Head

Colorado Rapids have a slight edge over Houston Dynamo and have won 14 out of 36 matches played between the two teams. Houston Dynamo have managed 12 victories against Colorado Rapids and will want to cut the deficit on Sunday.

The previous meeting between the two teams took place in August this year and ended in a 3-1 victory for Colorado Rapids. Houston Dynamo were poor on the day and will need to be at their best this weekend.

Houston Dynamo form guide in MLS 2021: L-L-W-L-D

Colorado Rapids form guide in MLS 2021: L-W-D-L-W

Houston Dynamo vs Colorado Rapids Team News

Houston Dynamo have a strong squad

Houston Dynamo

Matias Vera and Derrick Jones are struggling with his fitness at the moment and are unlikely to feature in this match. Corey Baird is also injured and will not be able to play a part against Colorado Rapids this weekend.

Injured: Corey Baird

Doubtful: Matias Vera, Derrick Jones

Suspended: None

Colorado Rapids need to win this game

Colorado Rapids

Younes Namli has recovered from his injury and will be available for selection this weekend. Colorado Rapids will need to name a strong team against Houston Dynamo on Sunday.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Houston Dynamo vs Colorado Rapids Predicted XI

Houston Dynamo Predicted XI (4-3-3): Marko Maric; Maynor Figueroa, Sam Junqua, Tim Parker, Zarek Valentin; Memo Rodriguez, Joe Corona, Darwin Ceren; Darwin Quintero, Fafa Picault, Maximiliano Urruti

Colorado Rapids Predicted XI (4-3-3): William Yarbrough; Lalas Abubakar, Braian Galvan, Danny Wilson, Keegan Rosenberry; Kellyn Acosta, Jack Price, Mark-Anthony Kaye; Jonathan Lewis, Michael Barrios, Cole Bassett

Houston Dynamo vs Colorado Rapids Prediction

Colorado Rapids have effectively assured themselves of a top-seven finish and have been excellent this season. The Rapids can pack a punch on their day and will want to make a statement of intent this weekend.

Houston Dynamo have not been at their best this season and will need to prove their mettle in this fixture. Colorado Rapids are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Houston Dynamo 0-2 Colorado Rapids

Edited by Aditya Hosangadi