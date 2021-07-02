Houston Dynamo vs FC Cincinnati prediction, preview, team news and more | MLS 2021

The MLS is back in action with another round of matches this weekend as Houston Dynamo host FC Cincinnati at the BBVA Compass Stadium on Saturday. Both teams have had their issues this season and will need to step up in this match.

Houston Dynamo are in sixth place in the Western Conference standings at the moment and have been fairly impressive this season. The home side played out a 1-1 draw with Real Salt Lake last week and will want to return to winning ways this week.

FC Cincinnati, on the other hand, currently find themselves in 11th place in the Eastern Conference table and have struggled this season. The away side eased past Toronto FC last week and will be confident ahead of this match.

Houston Dynamo vs FC Cincinnati Head-to-Head

FC Cincinnati have a flawless record against Houston Dynamo and have won the only game played between the two teams. Houston Dynamo have never defeated FC Cincinnati in an official fixture and will want to create history this weekend.

The previous meeting between the two teams took place in 2019 and ended in a 3-2 victory for FC Cincinnati. Houston Dynamo have improved over the past two weeks and have a point to prove in this fixture.

Houston Dynamo form guide in the MLS: D-D-D-L-W

FC Cincinnati form guide in the MLS: W-W-L-L-W

Houston Dynamo vs FC Cincinnati Team News

Houston Dynamo have a strong squad

Houston Dynamo

Matias Vera is serving a suspension at the moment and will be unable to play a part in this match. Houston Dynamo have been impressive and are unlikely to make drastic changes for this game.

Injured: None

Suspended: Matias Vera

Unavailable: None

FC Cincinnati need to win this game

FC Cincinnati

Ronald Matarrita and Allan Cruz are playing at the Gold Cup this year and are unavailable for selection. Maikel van der Werff and Zico Bailey are injured at the moment and have been ruled out of this fixture.

Injured: Maikel van der Werff, Zico Bailey

Suspended: None

Unavailable: Ronald Matarrita, Allan Cruz

Houston Dynamo vs FC Cincinnati Predicted XI

Houston Dynamo Predicted XI (4-3-3): Marko Maric; Adam Lundqvist, Maynor Figueroa, Tim Parker, Zarek Valentin; Derrick Jones, Memo Rodriguez, Joe Corona; Tyler Pasher, Fafa Picault, Maximiliano Urruti

FC Cincinnati Predicted XI (4-4-2): Kenneth Vermeer; Edgar Castillo, Gustavo Vallecilla, Geoff Cameron, Joseph-Claude Gyau; Haris Medunjanin, Yuya Kubo, Isaac Atanga, Alvaro Barreal; Luciano Acosta, Brenner

Houston Dynamo vs FC Cincinnati Prediction

Houston Dynamo have exceeded expectations so far and will be intent on making the most of their form this weekend. The Texas outfit have played three consecutive draws and will be intent on returning to winning ways in this match.

FC Cincinnati have not been at their best and will need to solve a few problems to turn their campaign around. Houston Dynamo are the better team at the moment and hold the upper hand going into this game.

Prediction: Houston Dynamo 2-1 FC Cincinnati

