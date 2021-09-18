Houston Dynamo vs FC Dallas prediction, preview, team news and more | MLS 2021

The MLS is back in action with another set of matches this weekend as Houston Dynamo take on FC Dallas on Saturday. Both teams have struggled this season and will want to win this game.

Houston Dynamo are in 12th place in the MLS Western Conference standings at the moment and have not been at their best this season. The Texas outfit held Los Angeles Galaxy to a 1-1 draw last week and will want to take it up a notch in this match.

FC Dallas, on the other hand, are in 10th place in the league table and have also struggled this year. The away side played out a 3-3 draw with New York City FC last week and have a point to prove this weekend.

Houston Dynamo vs FC Dallas Head-to-Head

FC Dallas have a good record against Houston Dynamo and have won 16 out of 42 matches played between the two teams. Houston Dynamo have managed 11 victories against FC Dallas and will need to step up on Saturday.

The previous meeting between the two teams took place last month and ended in a 2-2 draw. Both teams gave a good account of themselves on the day and will want to go a step further this weekend.

Houston Dynamo form guide in MLS 2021: D-W-L-L-D

FC Dallas form guide in MLS 2021: D-D-L-W-D

Houston Dynamo vs FC Dallas Team News

Houston Dynamo have a strong squad

Houston Dynamo

Marko Maric and Corey Baird are struggling with their fitness at the moment and are unlikely to feature in this match. Houston Dynamo will need to field their best team in this fixture.

Injured: Marko Maric, Corey Baird, Tyler Pasher

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

FC Dallas need to win this game

FC Dallas

FC Dallas will have to do without the services of Paxton Pomykal, John Nelson, and Bressan against Houston Dynamo. The away side is unlikely to make drastic changes to its side for this game.

Injured: Franco Jara, Bressan, John Nelson, Ryan Hollingshead

Doubtful: Jimmy Maurer

Suspended: None

Houston Dynamo vs FC Dallas Predicted XI

Houston Dynamo Predicted XI (4-3-3): Michael Nelson; Adam Lundqvist, Sam Junqua, Tim Parker, Zarek Valentin; Memo Rodriguez, Joe Corona, Matias Vera; Darwin Quintero, Fafa Picault, Ariel Lassiter

FC Dallas Predicted XI (4-3-3): Phelipe; Justin Che, Nkosi Burgess, Matt Hedges, Ema Twumasi; Edwyn Cerrillo, Andres Ricaurte, Paxton Pomykal; Jader Obrian, Ricardo Pepi, Jesus Ferreira

Houston Dynamo vs FC Dallas Prediction

Houston Dynamo have been shockingly poor in the MLS this season and have won only one of their last 18 matches this season. The hosts have struggled this season and cannot afford another debacle this weekend.

FC Dallas have also been underwhelming this season and will need to step up to the plate this weekend. Both teams are on an even footing at the moment and are likely to play out a draw in this match.

Prediction: Houston Dynamo 1-1 FC Dallas

Edited by Aditya Hosangadi