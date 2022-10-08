Houston Dynamo vs LA Galaxy Prediction and Betting Tips | October 9, 2022 

The MLS regular season will end this weekend, with Houston Dynamo hosting LA Galaxy in the Western Conference on Sunday (October 9).

The hosts are coming off a 2-1 away victory over Nashville SC last weekend. Sebastian Ferreira scored a first-half brace to inspire his team to a win. The Galaxy, meanwhile, played out a 1-1 draw with Real Salt Lake at home. Sergio Cordova put the visitors ahead in the 25th minute before Douglas Costa leveled from the spot midway through the second half.

LA Galaxy @LAGalaxy



Grab your tickets now for a Potential Playoff Home Match!



🎟️: "Now it's like a rocket" - Riqui PuigGrab your tickets now for a Potential Playoff Home Match!🎟️: laglxy.com/3y7TZrN "Now it's like a rocket" - Riqui Puig 🚀Grab your tickets now for a Potential Playoff Home Match!🎟️: laglxy.com/3y7TZrN https://t.co/fK8RC1WNKZ

The draw saw the California outfit climb to fourth place in the standings, having garnered 47 points from 33 games. Houston are languishing in the penultimate spot in the Eastern Conference standings and have 36 points after 33 games.

Houston Dynamo vs LA Galaxy Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have clashed on 34 occasions. Houston have a slightly better record with 13 wins to the Galaxy's 12.

Their most recent meeting in May 2022 saw Houston claim a 3-0 away win.

Five of Galaxy's last six away games have seen both teams fail to score.

Houston have the worst record in the league this season, conceding 53 goals in 33 games.

Four of the last five head-to-head games have produced at least two goals.

Nine of Houston's last ten games have produced goals at both ends.

The two teams are among the top five teams with the highest average corners this season.

Houston Dynamo vs LA Galaxy Prediction

Both teams have little left to play for, although the Galaxy need a positive result to hold on to fourth spot.

Houston;s poor form at home has been a major reason why they have struggled to climb up the standings. However, a three-game unbeaten run offers them the opportunity to end the season on a high.

Houston Dynamo FC @HoustonDynamo



reacts to setting a new record for the most goals in a first season with the Dynamo 🤘



#HoldItDown One record set, and more to come. @sebasferreira11 reacts to setting a new record for the most goals in a first season with the Dynamo 🤘 One record set, and more to come.@sebasferreira11 reacts to setting a new record for the most goals in a first season with the Dynamo 🤘#HoldItDown https://t.co/Jq2p6QxUmR

Apart from their patchy home form, Houston's leaky defence has also been a cause for concern. With nothing left to play for, a high-scoring game could be on the cards.

Prediction: Houston Dynamo 2-2 LA Galaxy

Houston Dynamo vs LA Galaxy Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Draw

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Both teams to score and over 3.5 goals

Tip 5 - Over 9.5 corner kicks

Poll : 0 votes