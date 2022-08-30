Houston Dynamo vs Los Angeles FC Prediction and Betting Tips | 31st August 2022

Los Angeles FC are back in action with another MLS fixture this week as they take on Houston Dynamo at the PNC Stadium on Wednesday. The two teams have experienced contrasting fortunes this season and will want to win this game.

Houston Dynamo vs Los Angeles FC Preview

Houston Dynamo are currently rooted to the bottom of the MLS Western Conference standings and have failed to meet expectations this season. The hosts suffered a 2-1 defeat at the hands of Minnesota United in their previous game and will need to bounce back this week.

Los Angeles FC, on the other hand, are at the top of the league table at the moment and have been excellent so far this year. The away side slumped to a shock 4-1 defeat at the hands of Austin FC last week and will need to prove their mettle in this match.

Houston Dynamo vs Los Angeles FC Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Los Angeles FC have a good record against Houston Dynamo and have won four out of the nine matches played between the two teams, with the other five matches ending in draws.

While Los Angeles FC remain unbeaten in their eight games against Houston Dynamo in the MLS, both the league games between these two sides last season produced draws.

Since the start of August 2021, Houston Dynamo have lost 27 of their 46 matches in the MLS - more than any other team in the competition during this period.

After an impressive run of 11 victories in 13 MLS games, Los Angeles FC have suffered defeat in their last two matches in the competition.

Houston Dynamo forward Corey Baird scored his first goal in his 23rd game for the club last week and will look to add to his tally this week.

Los Angeles FC conceded three second-half goals against Austin FC - the game represented only the second time the team was outscored in the second half of a match this season.

Houston Dynamo vs Los Angeles FC Prediction

Los Angeles FC have been impressive this season but are in the midst of a slump at the moment. The away side has conceded six goals in its last two league games and will need to present a robust front in this match.

Houston Dynamo have struggled over the past year and have several issues to resolve ahead of this game. Los Angeles FC are the better team on paper and hold the upper hand this week.

Prediction: Houston Dynamo 1-2 Los Angeles FC

Houston Dynamo vs Los Angeles FC Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Los Angeles FC

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Los Angeles FC to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Cristian Arango to score - Yes

Edited by Aditya Hosangadi