Houston Dynamo vs Los Angeles Galaxy prediction, preview, team news and more | MLS 2021

The MLS is back in action with another set of matches this week as Los Angeles Galaxy take on Houston Dynamo on Wednesday. The two teams have experienced contrasting fortunes this year and will want to win this game.

Houston Dynamo are in 11th place in the MLS Western Conference standings and have not been at their best this season. The Texas-based outfit edged Seattle Sounders to a 2-1 victory over the weekend and will be confident ahead of this match.

Los Angeles Galaxy, on the other hand, are in sixth place in the league table at the moment and have been impressive this year. The away side defeated Portland Timbers last week and will want a similar result from this fixture.

Houston Dynamo vs Los Angeles Galaxy Head-to-Head

Los Angeles Galaxy have a slight advantage over Houston Dynamo and have won 14 out of 36 matches played between the two teams. Houston Dynamo have managed 12 victories against Los Angeles Galaxy and will want to cut the deficit on Wednesday.

The previous meeting between the two teams took place last month and ended in a 1-1 draw. Both teams squandered chances on the day and will need to be more clinical this week.

Houston Dynamo form guide in MLS 2021: W-L-D-L-W

Los Angeles Galaxy form guide in MLS 2021: W-D-L-L-L

Houston Dynamo vs Los Angeles Galaxy Team News

Houston Dynamo have a strong squad

Houston Dynamo

Marko Maric is struggling with his fitness at the moment and is unlikely to feature in this match. Adam Lundqvist is also injured and will not be able to play a part against Los Angeles Galaxy this week.

Injured: Adam Lundqvist

Doubtful: Marko Maric

Suspended: None

Los Angeles Galaxy have a strong squad

Los Angeles Galaxy

Javier Hernandez has recovered from his injury and will be available for selection this week. Derrick Williams and Jorge Villafana are yet to complete their recoveries, however, and might not feature in this match.

Injured: None

Doubtful: Derrick Williams, Jorge Villafana

Suspended: None

Houston Dynamo vs Los Angeles Galaxy Predicted XI

Houston Dynamo Predicted XI (4-3-3): Michael Nelson; Maynor Figueroa, Sam Junqua, Tim Parker, Zarek Valentin; Memo Rodriguez, Joe Corona, Matias Vera; Corey Baird, Fafa Picault, Ariel Lassiter

Los Angeles Galaxy Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Jonathan Bond; Oniel Fisher, Nicholas DePuy, Sega Coulibaly, Julian Araujo; Rayan Raveloson, Jonathan dos Santos; Samuel Grandsir, Efrain Alvarez, Sebastian Lletget; Javier Hernandez

Houston Dynamo vs Los Angeles Galaxy Prediction

Los Angeles have experienced a minor slump in recent weeks and will need to overcome bouts of inconsistency to secure their top-seven finish. The likes of Javier Hernandez and Sebastian Lletget can make an impact on their day and have a point to prove this week.

Houston Dynamo have endured a miserable MLS campaign this year but have managed to improve in recent weeks. Los Angeles Galaxy are the better team at the moment, however, and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Houston Dynamo 1-2 Los Angeles Galaxy

Edited by Aditya Hosangadi