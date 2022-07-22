Houston Dynamo vs Minnesota United Prediction and Betting Tips | 23rd July | MLS 2022

The MLS returns to the fold with another set of matches this weekend as Houston Dynamo take on an impressive Minnesota United side in an important clash at the PNC Stadium on Saturday.

Houston Dynamo vs Minnesota United Preview

Minnnesota United are currently in fourth place in the MLS Western Conference standings and have been impressive so far this season. The away side stunned Everton with a 4-0 victory last week and will look to achieve a similar result in this match.

Houston Dynamo, on the other hand, are in 11th place in the league table at the moment and have not been at their best this year. The hosts edged San Jose Earthquakes to a 2-1 victory in their previous game and will be confident ahead of this fixture.

Houston Dynamo vs Minnesota United Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Minnesota United have a slight edge over Houston Dynamo and have won six of the 15 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Houston Dynamo's five victories.

Minnesota United are unbeaten in their last five matches against Houston Dynamo and have won three last three matches against the home side on the trot.

Houston Dynamo pulled off a comeback to defeat San Jose Earthquakes in their previous game and effectively ended a four-game winless run in the MLS.

Minnesota United have won four of their last five games in the MLS - the first time the club has managed 13 points over the course of a five-game period in the competition.

Houston Dynamo scored both of their goals towards the end of the game last week - six of the team's last seven goals in the MLS have been scored after the 65th minute.

Emanuel Reynoso has managed three multi-goal performances in his last five matches and has scored seven goals for Minnesota United so far this season.

Houston Dynamo vs Minnesota United Prediction

Minnesota United have stepped up to the plate so far this season and are in impressive form at the moment. The away side has excellent players at its disposal and will look to move up the league table this weekend.

Houston Dynamo have not been at their best this season and will need to play out of their skins in this match. Minnesota United are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Houston Dynamo 1-3 Minnesota United

Houston Dynamo vs Minnesota United Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Minnesota United

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Minnesota United to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Emanuel Reynoso to score - Yes

