Houston Dynamo vs Montréal Prediction and Betting Tips | August 15th 2022

Houston Dynamo and CF Montreal will battle for three points in an MLS fixture at the PNC Stadium on Saturday.

The hosts will be looking to return to winning ways following their 2-1 away defeat to Vancouver Whitecaps last weekend.

They took an early lead through Fafa Picault but two goals in the final two minutes from Simon Becher and Lucas Cavallini saw the Canadians claim a comeback victory.

CF Montreal settled for a share of the spoils in a 2-2 draw with Inter Miami on home turf. The highly entertaining fixture saw Romell Quioto score a first-half brace to give the hosts a 2-1 lead at the break. Emerson Rodriguez stepped off the bench to level the game with 11 minutes to go.

The draw means the Impact sit in third spot in the Eastern Conference, having garnered 40 points from 24 matches. Houston Dynamo are 12th in the Western Conference and have 25 points to show for their efforts in 24 matches.

Houston Dynamo vs Montréal Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the 16th meeting between the two sides and they are almost evenly matched across the board.

Houston Dynamo have a slightly better record with eight wins to their name, while Montreal were victorious on seven occasions, with one previous match ending in a stalemate.

Nine of Houston Dynamo's last 10 matches have seen three or more goals scored.

CF Montreal are on a five-game unbeaten run, winning three matches in this sequence.

Houston Dynamo have lost their last three matches on the bounce.

Houston Dynamo vs Montréal Prediction

Houston Dynamo have been out of sorts in recent weeks and a return to familiar territory hardly offers hope, as they have been winless in their last three matches on home turf.

CF Montreal, by contrast, are currently flying high and will be buoyed by their five-game unbeaten run. The visitors have been involved in high-scoring matches away from home, with each of their last six games on the road producing three or more goals.

We are backing the Canadians to leave Texas with all three points in a high-scoring fixture.

Prediction: Houston Dynamo 1-3 CF Montreal

Houston Dynamo vs Montréal Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result: CF Montreal to win

Tip 2: Both Teams to Score

Tip 3: Over 2.5 goals

Bold Tip: Both teams to score and over 3.5 goals

