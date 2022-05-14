Houston Dynamo vs Nashville Prediction and Betting Tips | 14th May 2022

Houston Dynamo will entertain Nashville in an MLS Western Conference fixture at the PNC Stadium on Saturday.

The hosts have lost three games in a row in the MLS and are winless since their 4-3 win against San Jose Earthquakes. They suffered a 2-0 loss at DC United last week but returned to winning ways, securing a 1-0 win over San Antonio FC in the US Open Cup.

Nashville, meanwhile, emerged victorious against Real Salt Lake 2-0 in their previous outing. They continued their winning ways in the US Open Cup, beating Atlanta United 3-2 on Thursday.

Houston Dynamo vs Nashville Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have met just twice in the MLS so far. Houston are without a win in this fixture, with one game going Nashville's way and the other ending in a draw.

Houston have attempted the fewest tackles in the league on average (12.1 per game), while Nashville have recorded 13.2.

Roughly a third of Houston's goals in the MLS this season have come at home, while the same applies in Nashville's case, but in their away games.

Nashville have conceded the most goals from counter-attacks in the MLS this season (2) while they have conceded five goals from set-pieces, the second-most in the league.

Houston have suffered the fewest fouls in the MLS this season (94).

Houston Dynamo vs Nashville Prediction

Houston have failed to score in four league games this season, while Nashville have failed to do so in just two. The previous two meetings between the two teams have produced six goals, so there should be goals in this one too.

Nashville secured their first league win since April in their previous outing and will look to avoid a loss here. Houston, meanwhile, have lost their last three games and will look to return to winning ways.

Considering the forms of both teams, a draw could ensue.

Prediction: Houston Dynamo 2-2 Nashville.

Houston Dynamo vs Nashville Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw.

Tip 2: Goals - Over/under 2.5 goals - Over 2.5.

Tip 3: Both teams to score in the second half - Yes.

Tip 4: Yellow Cards - Over/under 1.5 - Over 1.5.

