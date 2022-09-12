Houston Dynamo vs New England Revolution Prediction and Betting Tips | 13th September 2022

The MLS returns to the fold with another round of fixtures this week as Houston Dynamo lock horns with New England Revolution in an important encounter at the PNC Stadium on Tuesday.

Houston Dynamo vs New England Revolution Preview

New England Revolution are currently in eighth place in the MLS Eastern Conference standings and have been inconsistent so far this season. The Revs suffered a 2-1 defeat at the hands of New York Red Bulls in their previous game and will look to bounce back this week.

Houston Dynamo, on the other hand, are in 13th place in the Western Conference league table at the moment and have struggled this year. The Texas-based outfit played out a 0-0 draw against Sporting Kansas City last week and will look to take it up a notch in this fixture.

Houston Dynamo vs New England Revolution Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

New England Revolution have a good record against Houston Dynamo and have won nine out of the 17 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Houston Dynamo's four victories.

New England Revolution have won six of their last seven matches against Houston Dynamo in the MLS, with their previous defeat coming in 2014.

Houston Dynamo's 0-0 draw against Sporting Kansas City last week marked the end of a run of 13 matches without a single clean sheet in the MLS.

New England Revolution have dropped 29 points from winning positions in the MLS this season - the highest such tally in the league so far.

Despite committing the eighth-fewest fouls in the MLS this season, Houston Dynamo have received 81 yellow cards so far - the highest in the league.

New England Revolution attempted only four shots in their defeat against New York Red Bulls last week - their fewest in a single MLS game since 2019.

Houston Dynamo vs New England Revolution Prediction

New England Revolution have largely failed to meet expectations so far this season and will need to work hard to secure a top-seven finish. The Revs have impressive players in their ranks and will need to be at their best in this fixture.

Houston Dynamo are in abysmal form at the moment and will need to play out of their skins this week. New England Revolution are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Houston Dynamo 1-3 New England Revolution

Up to $250 Deposit Match at BetRivers/SugarHouse

Houston Dynamo vs New England Revolution Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - New England Revolution

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: New England Revolution to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Gustavo Bou to score - Yes

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Aditya Hosangadi