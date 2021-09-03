Houston Dynamo vs Portland Timbers prediction, preview, team news and more | MLS 2021

The MLS is back in action with another set of intriguing matches this weekend as Portland Timbers take on Houston Dynamo at the BBVA Compass Stadium on Friday. Both teams have been inconsistent this season and have a point to prove this weekend.

Portland Timbers are in sixth place in the MLS Western Conference standings at the moment and are yet to hit their stride this season. The Timbers defeated Seattle Sounders by a 2-0 margin in their previous game and will be confident ahead of this encounter.

Houston Dynamo, on the other hand, are currently rooted to the bottom of the league table and have struggled this season. The home side suffered a 2-1 defeat against Minnesota United last weekend and will need to bounce back in this match.

Houston Dynamo vs Portland Timbers Head-to-Head

Portland Timbers have a good record against Houston Dynamo and have won eight out of 21 matches played between the two teams. Houston Dynamo have managed six victories against Portland Timbers and can trouble their opponents in this fixture.

The previous game between the two MLS outfits took place in June this year and ended in an entertaining 2-2 draw. Both teams created a fair share of chances on the day and will want to take it up a notch this weekend.

Houston Dynamo form guide in MLS 2021: L-D-L-L-L

Portland Timbers form guide in MLS 2021: W-L-D-L-W

Houston Dynamo vs Portland Timbers Team News

Houston Dynamo have a strong squad

Houston Dynamo

Corey Baird is struggling with his fitness at the moment and is unlikely to feature in this match. Houston Dynamo are unlikely to make drastic changes to their team for this match.

Injured: None

Doubtful: Corey Baird

Suspended: None

Portland Timbers have a depleted squad

Portland Timbers

Portland Timbers will have to address the absence of a few key players going into this game as Jeff Attinella, Andy Polo, and Eryk Williamson remain sidelined with injuries. Jose Van Rankin is currently serving a suspension and will be excluded from the squad.

Injured: Jeff Attinella, Andy Polo, Eryk Williamson

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Jose Van Rankin

Houston Dynamo vs Portland Timbers Predicted XI

Houston Dynamo Predicted XI (4-3-3): Marko Maric; Adam Lundqvist, Sam Junqua, Tim Parker, Zarek Valentin; Memo Rodriguez, Joe Corona, Matias Vera; Tyler Pasher, Fafa Picault, Ariel Lassiter

Portland Timbers Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Steve Clark; Claudio Bravo, Dario Zuparic, Larrys Mabiala, Bill Tuiloma; Cristhian Paredes, Diego Chara; Diego Valeri, Dairon Asprilla, Sebastian Blanco; Felipe Mora

Houston Dynamo vs Portland Timbers Prediction

Houston Dynamo have endured a miserable MLS campaign so far and will need to breathe life into their season. The Texas outfit is winless in its last 15 matches and cannot afford another debacle this week.

Portland Timbers have been inconsistent over the past month but can pack a punch on their day. The Timbers are the better team at the moment and hold the upper hand going into this game.

Prediction: Houston Dynamo 1-3 Portland Timbers

