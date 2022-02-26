Houston Dynamo vs Real Salt Lake prediction, preview, team news and more | MLS 2022

Houston Dynamo host Real Salt Lake at the PNC Stadium in the MLS 2022 season-opener on Sunday.

El Naranja are looking to put their 2021 disappointment behind them as they finished a lowly 13th in the regular season, failing to qualify for the MLS Cup too.

But a new era begins under manager Paulo Nagamura, who replaced Tab Ramos at the helm.

The Claret and Cobalt, meanwhile, came seventh and finished runners-up in the cup.

They'd be hoping for better results but haven't strengthened their squad adequately in light of several departures. Most prominently, no reinforcements have come after talismanic forward Albert Rusnak left for the Seattle Sounderers.

Houston Dynamo vs Real Salt Lake Head-To-Head

Houston and Salt Lake have shared the spoils in their last 33 encounters with 12 wins each.

The sides clashed thrice last year. After two draws, Salt Lake pulled off a 2-1 win at home in their third meeting.

Houston Dynamo Form Guide (friendlies): D-W-L-W-L

Real Salt Lake Form Guide (all competitions): D-L-D-L

Houston Dynamo vs Real Salt Lake Team News

Houston Dynamo

El Naranja don't have any injury concerns ahead of the match.

Winds of change have blown over at the PNC Stadium during the off-season, with Maynor Figueroa, Maxi Urruti, Marko Marić and Boniek García all seeking pastures anew.

On the other hand, Zeca and Sebastián Ferreira have joined the Dynamo bandwagon and will be looking to make their mark this season.

Injured: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Real Salt Lake

Zack Farnsworth could be unavailable for the season opener with a knee injury.

The Claret and Cobalt also witnessed a busy period after the 2021 season, as Toni Datković, Albert Rusnák, Justin Portillo, Jeizon Ramírez and Ashtone Morgan all headed through the exit door.

Sergio Córdova, Scott Caldwell and Johan Kappelhof were the new arrivals to Utah.

Injured: Zack Farnsworth

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Houston Dynamo vs Real Salt Lake Predicted XI

Houston Dynamo (4-3-3): Steve Clark; Zeca, Tim Parker, Teenage Hadebe, Adam Lundqvist; Adalberto Carrasquilla, Matias Vera, Memo Rodriguez; Corey Baird, Sebastian Ferreira, Fafa Picault.

Real Salt Lake (4-2-3-1): David Ochoa, Aaron Herrera, Marcelo Silva, Justen Glad, Andrew Brody; Everton Luiz, Pablo Ruiz; Rubio Rubin, Damir Kreilach, Jonathan Menendez; Bobby Wood.

Houston Dynamo vs Real Salt Lake Prediction

The opening game is often a chance for teams to try out new line-ups but don't expect them to go all out.

Houston will be looking to count on their home advantage but Salt Lake should be able to secure a point.

Prediction: Houston Dynamo 1-1 Real Salt Lake

