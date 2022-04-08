Houston Dynamo vs San Jose Earthquakes Prediction and Betting Tips - 10th April 2022

Houston Dynamo host San Jose Earthquakes at the PNC Stadium in MLS 2022 action on Saturday, looking to extend their unbeaten run to four games.

El Naranja are coming off the back of a stunning 3-1 win over Inter Miami, their second of the season in five games.

After starting the new campaign with two winless matches, Paulo Nagamura's side have gone the next three without a defeat and sit in seventh place in the Western Conference standings with eight points.

San Jose, meanwhile, are still looking for their first win of the season going into matchday six.

The Goonies have drawn twice and lost thrice, while conceding 11 times - the joint worst defensive record in the Western Conference so far this season.

Matías Almeyda's side were headed for another defeat in their last game against Austin, who went 2-0 in the 52nd minute, but quickfire goals from Jeremy Ebobisse and Cade Cowell secured a point.

Houston Dynamo vs San Jose Earthquakes Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

Houston have won 14 of their last 27 clashes with San Jose, losing just nine times

San Jose have won only one of their last six games in the fixture - a 2-0 victory at home that took place in June 2019

Houston have won their last four home matches against San Jose in Major League Soccer

El Naranja have struggled defensively and are yet to keep a clean sheet this season, conceding at least once in all five of their games so far

San Jose have lost five of their last six away matches in the top-flight

Houston have scored at least two goals in their last five home matches against San Jose

Houston Dynamo vs San Jose Earthquakes Prediction

Desperate to get their first win of the season on the board, San Jose could go all out in this encounter, considering Houston do not boast a particularly resolute defense.

But the hosts have a decent attacking unit and could pile further misery on the bottom-dwellers if things work out for them up front.

San Jose Earthquakes @SJEarthquakes Looking ahead to Houston. Looking ahead to Houston.

Prediction: Houston Dynamo 2-0 San Jose Earthquakes

Houston Dynamo vs San Jose Earthquakes Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Houston Dynamo

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Under 2.5

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No

