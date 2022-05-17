Houston Dynamo vs Seattle Sounders Prediction and Betting Tips - 18th May 2022

Aiming to pick up a third consecutive win for the first time since September 2020, Houston Dynamo will welcome Seattle Sounders to the PNC Stadium on Wednesday.

The Sounders head into the game winless in their last four games on the road and will look to end their dry spell.

Houston made it two wins from two last Sunday, comfortably seeing off Nashville SC 2-0 on home turf.

That followed a 1-0 victory over San Antonio FC on May 12, which saw them progress to the next round of the US Open Cup. With 15 points from 11 games, Houston are sixth in the Western Conference standings, level on points with seventh-placed Colorado Rapids.

Meanwhile, Seattle found their feet last time out, picking up a 3-1 victory over Minnesota United on home turf.

Before that, the Sounders were on a two-game losing streak, including a penalty-shootout defeat against San Jose Earthquakes in the last 32 of the US Open Cup. Seattle have endured a slow start to their MLS campaign, finding themselves 11th in the West after picking up ten points from their opening nine games.

Houston Dynamo vs Seattle Sounders Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

With 13 wins from the last 26 meetings between the two teams, Seattle hold a superior record in this fixture.

Houston have picked up six wins in this period, while seven games have ended all square.

Seattle have won three of the last four meetings between the two teams since May 2019, with a 2-1 loss in their most recent meeting being the exception.

Houston have won their last two outings, scoring three goals and keeping two clean sheets.

The Sounders are without a win in four away games, picking up two draws and losing twice since a 2-1 victory at Minnesota United in April.

Houston Dynamo vs Seattle Sounders Prediction

Houston have hit their stride in recent weeks and wil look to strengthen their position in the top half of the standings. The Sounders, meanwhile, have struggled to grind out results away from home, and that trend could continue, with the hosts to claim a narrow victory.

Prediction: Houston Dynamo 2-1 Seattle Sounders.

Houston Dynamo vs Seattle Sounders Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Houston Dynamo.

Tip 2: Both teams to score - Yes (Houston have failed to keep a clean sheet in their last 11 games against the Sounders).

Tip 3: Game to have less than 4.5 cards - Yes (There have been fewer than five bookings in each of the last seven meetings between the two teams).

Edited by Bhargav