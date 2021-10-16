Houston Dynamo vs Seattle Sounders prediction, preview, team news and more | MLS 2021

The MLS is back in action with another set of matches this weekend as Seattle Sounders take on Houston Dynamo on Saturday. The two teams have experienced contrasting fortunes this season and will want to win this game.

Houston Dynamo are in 12th place in the MLS Western Conference standings and have struggled this season. The Texas outfit suffered a 4-2 defeat against Sporting Kansas City last week and will need to bounce back this weekend.

Seattle Sounders, on the other hand, are at the top of the league table and have enjoyed an excellent MLS campaign. The Sounders eased past Vancouver Whitecaps by a 4-1 margin in their previous game and will be confident ahead of this match.

Houston Dynamo vs Seattle Sounders Head-to-Head

Seattle Sounders have an impressive record against Houston Dynamo and have won 13 out of 25 matches played between the two teams. Houston Dynamo have managed only five victories against the Sounders and will need to cut the deficit on Saturday.

The previous meeting between the two MLS outfits took place in July this year and ended in a 2-0 victory for Seattle Sounders. Houston Dynamo were poor on the day and cannot afford another debacle this weekend.

Houston Dynamo form guide in MLS 2021: L-D-L-W-D

Seattle Sounders form guide in MLS 2021: W-W-W-W-L

Houston Dynamo vs Seattle Sounders Team News

Houston Dynamo have a strong squad

Houston Dynamo

Marko Maric is struggling with his fitness at the moment and is unlikely to feature in this match. Adam Lundqvist is also injured and will not be able to play a part against Seattle Sounders this weekend.

Injured: Adam Lundqvist

Doubtful: Marko Maric

Suspended: None

Seattle Sounders need to win this game

Seattle Sounders

Brad Smith, Nicolas Lodeiro, and Jordy Delem are recuperating from injuries and have been ruled out of this match. Jordan Morris has made progress with his recovery but is unlikely to feature in this game.

Injured: Brad Smith, Nicolas Lodeiro, Jordy Delem

Doubtful: Jordan Morris

Suspended: None

Houston Dynamo vs Seattle Sounders Predicted XI

Houston Dynamo Predicted XI (4-3-3): Michael Nelson; Maynor Figueroa, Sam Junqua, Tim Parker, Zarek Valentin; Memo Rodriguez, Joe Corona, Matias Vera; Corey Baird, Fafa Picault, Ariel Lassiter

Seattle Sounders Predicted XI (3-5-2): Stefan Frei; Xavier Arreaga, Nouhou Tolo, Yeimar Gomez; Alex Roldan, Jimmy Medranda, Joshua Atencio, Cristian Roldan, Joao Paulo; Will Bruin, Raul Ruidiaz

Houston Dynamo vs Seattle Sounders Prediction

Seattle Sounders have enjoyed an excellent MLS campaign so far and have scored 12 goals in their last four league games. The Sounders have overcome their mid-season slump and will want to step up in this match.

Houston Dynamo have won only two of their last 22 MLS games and cannot afford another debacle this weekend. Seattle Sounders are the better team at the moment, however, and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Houston Dynamo 1-3 Seattle Sounders

Edited by Aditya Hosangadi